Mali native Madani Diarra ready to make his mark with Eastern Illinois basketball

Most players that transfer can quickly settle in to meet and bond with their new coaches and teammates. In the midst of a national pandemic, that was not the case for Diarra. So in the early summer he moved the two hours east on Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Charleston, again making adjustments in his life — being the only men’s basketball player in town.

“It was kind of good, but I was a little bit home sick missing some of my friends," he said. "I had the opportunity to work on myself a lot – going running, work outs by myself and some meditation time to myself. It made me really learn how to manage myself. It was the same at St. Benedict’s. I was in a dorm there for three years, so I’m used to being by myself and being alone on the weekends or break when everybody goes home.”

Some of the things Diarra worked on in addition to his mental and physical self were his basketball skills. Still in what some might consider the infancy stages of playing basketball, Diarra knew he had things to work on in his game.

“Right now my strong things are my defense and rebounding," he said. "I’m also strong at finishing free throws. For me I know I need to work on my soft touches. I had been missing a lot of easy soft touches that I should make, so I’m working more on those.”