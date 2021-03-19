No. 1-seed Illinois dominates Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois men's basketball team played liked a No. 1 seed against No. 16-seeded Drexel in their first round game on Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
It was a complete and dominating win for the Fighting Illini, who led by 18 at halftime, 39-21, and poured it on in the second half, doubling up the Dragons and winning 78-49.
Drexel stuck with Illinois for the first 10 minutes of the first half and led 8-7 with 14:06 remaining. But the Illini defense kept Drexel from getting their preferred shot as many Dragons' shots were awkward as their shot clock was buzzing. In the first eight minutes, Drexel made 3-of-18 attempts (17%) and finished 19-62 (33%).
The Illini led 17-8 halfway through the first half behind 7 points from Trent Frazier and 6 from Kofi Cockburn, including a monster dunk with 10:25 left in the half that brought the Illini fans to their feet. It was estimated about 1,200 fans would attend the first round game at the Farmers Coliseum and a majority were wearing orange.
Da'Monte Williams hit a 3 as the shot clock was expiring to put Illinois up 25-17. The Illini went on an 8-0 run and had nearly doubled up the Dragons 39-21 at halftime.
Frazier led with nine points in the first, followed by Dosunmu and Cockburn with eight. Dosunmu grabbed seven rebounds in the first half and Adam Miller had six points.
Zach Walton led Drexel with six first-half points. Xavier Bell finished with a team-high 12 points.
The second half began with a Frazier steal and layup as Illinois' defense continued to hum. Dosunmu stole the Dragons pass and dunked it to put Illinois up 27 with 14:59 left. Triple-double watchers were excited as Dosunmu crossed into double figures in scoring and rebounding but assists didn't follow. The USA Today Player of the Year finished with 17 points, 11 assists, six assists and three steals.
Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
The Illini will play the winner of the No. 9-seeded Loyola Chicago and No. 8-seeded Georgia Tech game that tips off at 3 p.m. on Friday. The location and time of Illinois' second round game on Sunday has not been announced yet, but teams will likely switch venues over the course of the tournament.
This story will be updated.
NCAA Drexel Illinois Basketball
