Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson of Drury named NCAA Division II Player of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced on Tuesday Drury University junior and Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson was the 2020 Women’s Basketball Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.
Robinson garnered the honor by leading the Panthers to a 22-1 regular season record and their fifth appearance to the DII Elite Eight in program history. She took home the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and Tournament MVP accolades after she averaged 21.1 points on 51.2% shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. She shot 37.1% from the 3-point line.
BREAKING: Lady Panthers junior Paige Robinson has been named the 2021 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.— Drury Panthers (@drurypanthers) March 23, 2021
More details to follow at https://t.co/5LtBBSMjQG. #allweDUiswin pic.twitter.com/8P7rJcWuv0
While at Okaw Valley, Robinson was a two-time H&R Area Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. She led the Timberwolves to the program's first trip to the state tournament in 2017-18.
Robinson became the 18th player in Drury program history to top 1,000 points in her career, surpassing the milestone on Nov. 29 as part of a 37-point game at Lindenwood. Robinson currently has 1,449 points and is ninth on Drury's all-time scoring list.
The No. 2-seeded Panthers are currently playing in the NCAA DII Tournament and have advanced to the Elight Eight level. They face No. 8-seeded Charleston University on Tuesday.