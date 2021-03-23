 Skip to main content
alert

Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson of Drury named NCAA Division II Player of the Year

Paige Robinson

Drury University's Paige Robinson (14) was named the NCAA Division II Player of the Year on Tuesday. She has averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced on Tuesday Drury University junior and Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson was the 2020 Women’s Basketball Ron Lenz National Player of the Year. 

Robinson garnered the honor by leading the Panthers to a 22-1 regular season record and their fifth appearance to the DII Elite Eight in program history. She took home the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and Tournament MVP accolades after she averaged 21.1 points on 51.2% shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. She shot 37.1% from the 3-point line.

While at Okaw Valley, Robinson was a two-time H&R Area Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. She led the Timberwolves to the program's first trip to the state tournament in 2017-18. 

Robinson became the 18th player in Drury program history to top 1,000 points in her career, surpassing the milestone on Nov. 29 as part of a 37-point game at Lindenwood. Robinson currently has 1,449 points and is ninth on Drury's all-time scoring list.

The No. 2-seeded Panthers are currently playing in the NCAA DII Tournament and have advanced to the Elight Eight level. They face No. 8-seeded Charleston University on Tuesday. 

