Reeling Eastern Illinois men hitting road to play Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will try to break a seven-game losing streak on the road against Southeast Missouri on Saturday.
EIU (5-12, 2-8 OVC) suffered a 51-41 loss on Thursday night at UT Martin, with two players — Deang Deang and Josiah Wallace — scoring in double figures in the loss. EIU was held to 28 percent shooting.
Southeast Missouri (5-10 overall, 3-6 in the OVC) is coming off a dramatic 64-62 win over SIUE. SEMO is now 3-3 at home in the Show Me Center this year.
Deang has been impressive in the last two games, posting his second straight double figure scoring game with 14 points at UT Martin. Deang narrowly missed collecting his first career double-double, finishing with nine rebounds. Deang has now made back-to-back starts, scoring 11 points on Tuesday against SIUE.
Last season, Deang played in 10 games, making five starts prior to suffering a season ending Achilles injury at Milwaukee (Dec. 14, 2019). In those 10 games, he averaged 9.5 points and led the team with 17 steals. His first return to action this season was on Dec. 30 at Eastern Kentucky.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 5 p.m.
Location: Cape Girardeau, Mo., Show Me Center
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: SEMO leads 32-31
Last meeting: EIU 72, SEMO 70 on Feb. 27, 2020
Next game: Tuesday, Feb. 2 at SIUE, 5 pm (ESPN+)
Notes: Eastern Illinois had several players active on the glass on Thursday night at UT Martin, with three Panthers just missing posting double figure rebounding totals. Barlow Alleruzzo IV led EIU with a season-high 10 rebounds while Deang and Madani Diarra both added nine rebounds. EIU was edged in the overall rebound total by just one board (43-42). Alleruzzo became the fifth different Panthers player this season to post double figure rebounds in a game. George Dixon leads EIU in rebounding and has three double figure rebounding games followed by Sammy Friday IV (2), Marvin Johnson (2), Josiah Wallace (1) and Alleruzzo (1).