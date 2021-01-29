Reeling Eastern Illinois men hitting road to play Southeast Missouri

Notes: Eastern Illinois had several players active on the glass on Thursday night at UT Martin, with three Panthers just missing posting double figure rebounding totals. Barlow Alleruzzo IV led EIU with a season-high 10 rebounds while Deang and Madani Diarra both added nine rebounds. EIU was edged in the overall rebound total by just one board (43-42). Alleruzzo became the fifth different Panthers player this season to post double figure rebounds in a game. George Dixon leads EIU in rebounding and has three double figure rebounding games followed by Sammy Friday IV (2), Marvin Johnson (2), Josiah Wallace (1) and Alleruzzo (1).