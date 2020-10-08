Remembering Eastern Illinois basketball great Tom 'Tomkat' Katsimpalis

Katsimpalis followed O’Brien to Charleston where he spent three days.

“I stayed with Coach O’Brien and really took to Eastern,” he said.

And Eastern also took to Katsimpalis. The Indiana native starred for Healey’s powerhouse Panther teams of the early 1950s. Katsimpalis played center on four teams that combined for an 87-17 record, advanced to the NAIB national tournament finals three times and won four Illinois Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. The 1951-52 team posted a 22-0 regular season record en route to a 24-2 overall mark. The team was later inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“All I have are fond memories,” said Katsimpalis. “Rex Darling, who was the assistant, and Bill Healey were great coaches. I played with such wonderful guys. The camaraderie of our team was just so good. Coach Healey had us run the offense without the ball in practice because he didn’t want us to shoot too soon. It was a revolving offense. But, we still managed to rack up the points when we got our hands on the ball.”

Katsimpalis recalled playing games in Lantz Gym, which today is known as McAfee Gym.