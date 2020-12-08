Road swing continues for Eastern Illinois men's basketball at Evansville

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois continues its early season road swing, with the Panthers playing their fifth game away from Lantz Arena this season on Wednesday at Evansville.
This is the opening game in a home-and-home series between the two schools. EIU is off to a 2-3 start following back-to-back wins over Chicago State at home last Thursday and a double overtime win at Green Bay on Saturday. Evansville is 0-3, having played all three games on the road.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Location: Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Eastern Illinois leads 11-9
Last Meeting: Evansville 83, Eastern Illinois 68 on March 23, 2015 in CIT 2nd Round
Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Western Illinois - 4 p.m. (on ESPN+)
Notes: Senior Josiah Wallace has made a habit of scoring in bunches during his three year career with Eastern Illinois. Saturday's double overtime game at Green Bay was no exception. It marked the 17th time in Wallace's career he has scored 16 or more points in a half. At Green Bay, Wallace scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and overtime sessions. For Wallace it was his 21st career 20-point game including a stretch of seven straight 20-point performances last season. He was 9-of-16 from the field and is shooting 49 percent for the season and 63 percent over the last two games.
Sammy Friday IV posted his second strong performance in the low block for Eastern Illinois, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds at Green Bay. It was the first double-double of the season turned in by an EIU player. Friday pulled down eight offensive rebounds and now has 19 offensive rebounds on the season (30 total). It was Friday's second straight double figure scoring performance after posting 16 points with seven rebounds against Chicago State. A graduate transfer from Siena, Friday's previous career high for scoring was 15 points against Louisville.
