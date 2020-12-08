Road swing continues for Eastern Illinois men's basketball at Evansville

This is the opening game in a home-and-home series between the two schools. EIU is off to a 2-3 start following back-to-back wins over Chicago State at home last Thursday and a double overtime win at Green Bay on Saturday. Evansville is 0-3, having played all three games on the road.

Notes: Senior Josiah Wallace has made a habit of scoring in bunches during his three year career with Eastern Illinois. Saturday's double overtime game at Green Bay was no exception. It marked the 17th time in Wallace's career he has scored 16 or more points in a half. At Green Bay, Wallace scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and overtime sessions. For Wallace it was his 21st career 20-point game including a stretch of seven straight 20-point performances last season. He was 9-of-16 from the field and is shooting 49 percent for the season and 63 percent over the last two games.