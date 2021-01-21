Sammy Friday IV, Marvin Johnson collect double-doubles for Eastern Illinois in loss at Belmont

NASHVILLE — JaCobi Wood sparked a Belmont run midway through the second half as the Bruins used that run to knock off Eastern Illinois, 79-66, on Thursday night at the Curb Event Center.
EIU (5-9, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) won the battle on the glass in the first half, and behind a strong inside performance by Sammy Friday IV, the Panthers trailed by two at the half, 29-27.
But Belmont won its 12th straight game, improving to 15-1 overall, 9-0 OVC.
Friday had 12 first half points, going 6-of-7 on field goals. He finished with 20 points, going 9-of-12 from the field. Friday added 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
EIU held a 25-16 rebound margin in the first half.
Marvin Johnson pulled down nine rebounds in the first half. He finished with 10 rebounds and 14 points for his third double-double of the season.
Midway through the second half, Wood sparked an 8-0 run with a lay-up. His 3-pointer made it 59-47 with 9:36 to play. Wood finished with 17 points — one of three Belmont players in double figures. Wood scored eight of his 16 second half points during the Bruins' run.
In the big Belmont run, the Bruins made 10 consecutive shots and extended the lead to 20 points. Belmont shot 66 percent for the second half.
Josiah Wallace returned the lineup for EIU, finishing with 10 points. EIU ended the game with a 42-26 advantage on the glass, but had 20 turnovers, leading to 23 points off turnovers for the Bruins.
Luke Smith added 12 points for Belmont. Nick Muszynksi finished with 10.