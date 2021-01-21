Sammy Friday IV, Marvin Johnson collect double-doubles for Eastern Illinois in loss at Belmont

NASHVILLE — JaCobi Wood sparked a Belmont run midway through the second half as the Bruins used that run to knock off Eastern Illinois, 79-66, on Thursday night at the Curb Event Center.

EIU (5-9, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) won the battle on the glass in the first half, and behind a strong inside performance by Sammy Friday IV, the Panthers trailed by two at the half, 29-27.

But Belmont won its 12th straight game, improving to 15-1 overall, 9-0 OVC.

Friday had 12 first half points, going 6-of-7 on field goals. He finished with 20 points, going 9-of-12 from the field. Friday added 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

EIU held a 25-16 rebound margin in the first half.

Marvin Johnson pulled down nine rebounds in the first half. He finished with 10 rebounds and 14 points for his third double-double of the season.

Midway through the second half, Wood sparked an 8-0 run with a lay-up. His 3-pointer made it 59-47 with 9:36 to play. Wood finished with 17 points — one of three Belmont players in double figures. Wood scored eight of his 16 second half points during the Bruins' run.