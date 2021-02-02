Shorthanded Eastern Illinois men's basketball breaks losing streak with win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Eastern Illinois men’s basketball opened the game with eight players in the line-up. One minute, forty seconds into the game the Panthers were down to seven bodies as Josiah Wallace went down with an injury.
The remaining players gutted out a 70-61 win at SIUE on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game EIU losing streak.
EIU improved to 6-13, 3-9 in the OVC. SIUE fell to 6-8 overall, 4-4 in the OVC.
EIU slowed the pace of the game and turned their attention to crashing the glass. EIU led 23-21 at the half and won the battle on the glass 34-32 with Marvin Johnson posting his fourth double-double of the game. Johnson had 18 points (16 in second half) with ten rebounds and eight assists.
Johnson gave the Panthers a 35-30 lead with 15:37 to play. EIU extended the lead to 47-41 with 8:10 to play on free throws by Jordan Skipper-Brown. Skipper-Brown finished with 15 points in his return from COVID-19 protocols.
Mike Adewunmi cut EIU’s lead to 50-49 with 6:41 to play, converting a three point play.
Kashawn Charles answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the Panthers' lead back out to five points at 56-51. Charles knocked down five 3-pointers with four in the second half. He finished with 16 points. Charles' final 3-pointer came with 1:12 left in the game, giving EIU a 64-54 lead.
After two straight cold shooting games on the road, EIU was able to heat up on Tuesday night, shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 70 percent in the second half. The Panthers were 9-of-19 from 3-point range.
Shamar Wright led SIUE with 13 points while Sidney Wilson added 12 and Carlos Curtis 10. EIU held SIUE to only 38 percent shooting on the night.