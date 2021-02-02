Shorthanded Eastern Illinois men's basketball breaks losing streak with win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Eastern Illinois men’s basketball opened the game with eight players in the line-up. One minute, forty seconds into the game the Panthers were down to seven bodies as Josiah Wallace went down with an injury.

The remaining players gutted out a 70-61 win at SIUE on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game EIU losing streak.

EIU improved to 6-13, 3-9 in the OVC. SIUE fell to 6-8 overall, 4-4 in the OVC.

EIU slowed the pace of the game and turned their attention to crashing the glass. EIU led 23-21 at the half and won the battle on the glass 34-32 with Marvin Johnson posting his fourth double-double of the game. Johnson had 18 points (16 in second half) with ten rebounds and eight assists.

Johnson gave the Panthers a 35-30 lead with 15:37 to play. EIU extended the lead to 47-41 with 8:10 to play on free throws by Jordan Skipper-Brown. Skipper-Brown finished with 15 points in his return from COVID-19 protocols.

Mike Adewunmi cut EIU’s lead to 50-49 with 6:41 to play, converting a three point play.