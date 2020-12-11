Three former Eastern Illinois basketball players selected to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON — Three former Eastern Illinois basketball players have been selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021. The class was recently announced and included former Panthers John Milholland, Barb Perkes and Megan Edwards.
Milholland played his high school basketball at Westville before starring for the Panthers in the late 1950’s. Milholland was a scorer for those EIU teams and helped EIU finish fourth at the NAIA National Tournament during the 1957 season, making a school record 284 field goals.
Milholland finished his career with 1,655 points and ranked as the school’s all-time leading scorer from 1958 until 1986. He is currently seventh all-time on the EIU scoring list, having scored all of his points in a three-year career. His 20.4 career scoring average is still second all-time at EIU. Milholland was selected as a member of the EIU All-Century team during the 2009-10 season.
Perkes was a dynamic player for the EIU women’s team in the late 1980’s. In 1988 she helped the Panthers win the Gateway Athletic Conference Championship to advance to the NCAA Tournament. She finished her EIU career with 1,456 points, which ranks seventh on the EIU career list. Perkes is currently in the EIU career top ten for steals, assists and 3-pointers made. Perkes played high school basketball at Breese Mater Dei.
Edwards helped the Panthers build the nucleus of successful teams in the late 2000s. As a senior, she was part of a Panthers team that posted 24 wins and lost in the championship game of the OVC Tournament. Edwards finished her career ranked 10th on the EIU career 3-pointers made list. She played high school basketball at Maine West.
In addition, former JG-TC sportswriter Mike Monahan, who helped provide coverage of EIU Athletics along with local high school sports, was selected in the media category.
