Three former Eastern Illinois basketball players selected to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON — Three former Eastern Illinois basketball players have been selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021. The class was recently announced and included former Panthers John Milholland, Barb Perkes and Megan Edwards.

Milholland played his high school basketball at Westville before starring for the Panthers in the late 1950’s. Milholland was a scorer for those EIU teams and helped EIU finish fourth at the NAIA National Tournament during the 1957 season, making a school record 284 field goals.

Milholland finished his career with 1,655 points and ranked as the school’s all-time leading scorer from 1958 until 1986. He is currently seventh all-time on the EIU scoring list, having scored all of his points in a three-year career. His 20.4 career scoring average is still second all-time at EIU. Milholland was selected as a member of the EIU All-Century team during the 2009-10 season.