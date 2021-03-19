Want to bet on Illinois to win NCAA tournament? A change in state law will be needed

With the University of Illinois men's basketball team playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first March Madness event since Illinois legalized sports betting in 2019, many basketball fans living in Illinois might be hoping to bet a few dollars on the Illini. However, state law prevents it.

When state lawmakers allowed Illinoisans to begin gambling on sports last year, the new law came with one catch: you can place a bet on Division I college sports, but not if one of the teams involved is an Illinois university. This means basketball fans can't bet on the Illini or Loyola Ramblers during this month's basketball tournament, but they can bet on any of the other 66 teams in the tournament, so long as they aren't playing Illinois or Loyola.

In the first year of legal sports gambling in Illinois, $125.5 million in taxable revenue was generated in the state from $1.9 billion of wagers, according to PlayIllinois.

Sports gambling is primarily done online through sportsbooks such as DraftKings and FanDuel after Illinois waived the in-person requirement to register with sportsbooks during the pandemic. Online betting sites know the location of the bettor, so if someone from Illinois travels to Indianapolis to attend the Illini game, then they can bet on the flagship university's team because they are in a different state.