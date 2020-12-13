Watch now: Mack Smith ties record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer in Eastern Illinois win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EIU broke a WIU press in the final two minutes with Jordan Skipper-Brown sending home a dunk to make it 86-79. After a miss by WIU on the next possession, EIU would be fouled and sent to the free throw line.

The Panthers would miss the front end of one-and-one opportunities three straight times as WIU was able to inch closer in the contest. Three free throws by Brookens cut the EIU lead to 86-82 with 1:12 to play. Brookens converted a three-point play with 43 seconds left to cut the Panthers lead to one.

EIU then hit six straight free throws to ice the contest as Skipper-Brown made the first pair with 34 seconds left. He finished with 10 points, including a block on a WIU possession with less than ten seconds remaining. Josiah Wallace made the final four free throws in the final 21 seconds to finish with 22 points. EIU was 17-of-29 on free throws for the game.

Marvin Johnson posted a double-double for EIU with 11 points and 11 rebounds while adding six assists. Sammy Friday IV had 16 points and Kashawn Charles added 11.