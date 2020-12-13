Watch now: Mack Smith ties record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer in Eastern Illinois win

CHARLESTON — On a night Mack Smith tied the NCAA Division I record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer made, it was free throws that allowed Eastern Illinois to hang on for a 92-88 win over Western Illinois.
The Panthers improved to 3-4, beating the Leathernecks (1-4) in the Old Railsplitter Axe rivalry game played at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena on Saturday.
Mack Smith scored the first points of the game for the Panthers, knocking down a 3-pointer for the 88th consecutive game. He tied former Illinois standout Cory Bradford's record that has stood since 2001. Smith finished with 13 points, one of six EIU players in double figures, and will have a chance to set the record on Dec. 21 when EIU opens Ohio Valley Conference play at SIUE.
EIU led 45-32 at the half and opened the second half with a 9-1 run to lead by 21 points.
That lead slowly evaporated as the WIU guard Justin Brookens had the hot hand for the Leathernecks, scoring a game-high 37 points, 28 coming in the second half.
EIU broke a WIU press in the final two minutes with Jordan Skipper-Brown sending home a dunk to make it 86-79. After a miss by WIU on the next possession, EIU would be fouled and sent to the free throw line.
The Panthers would miss the front end of one-and-one opportunities three straight times as WIU was able to inch closer in the contest. Three free throws by Brookens cut the EIU lead to 86-82 with 1:12 to play. Brookens converted a three-point play with 43 seconds left to cut the Panthers lead to one.
EIU then hit six straight free throws to ice the contest as Skipper-Brown made the first pair with 34 seconds left. He finished with 10 points, including a block on a WIU possession with less than ten seconds remaining. Josiah Wallace made the final four free throws in the final 21 seconds to finish with 22 points. EIU was 17-of-29 on free throws for the game.
Marvin Johnson posted a double-double for EIU with 11 points and 11 rebounds while adding six assists. Sammy Friday IV had 16 points and Kashawn Charles added 11.
Ramean Hinton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Western Illinois as the Leathernecks finished with a 46-37 advantage on the glass.
Both teams connected for 52 percent from the field in the second half with WIU hitting 7-of-12 on 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.
