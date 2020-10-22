Eastern Illinois basketball, volleyball selling fan cutouts for games at Lantz Arena

CHARLESTON — Basketball and volleyball season inside Lantz Arena will look a little different this upcoming season — because of State of Illinois regulations, fans will not be allowed in attendance.
With that in mind, Eastern Illinois University Athletics is offering another way for fans to be at the games — in spirit — as the Panthers take the court for basketball and volleyball this season. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a cutout of themselves, a family member or pet to fill a seat in Lantz Arena.
For $50 per cutout, fans may purchase a 19-inch (width) x 24-inches (height), head-and-shoulders cutout to be visible in the stands behind the benches at all home games for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball seasons. All events will be broadcast on ESPN+.
To order, click the link for fan cutouts on www.eiupanthers.com, or copy this link into your browser: https://www.eiu.edu/facespace/. You will be prompted to upload your photo prior to the payment page.
Fans will be contacted at the end of the season for a way in which they can pick up their cut out.
Orders will be accepted until Nov. 6. For any questions, call (217) 581-6014.
EIU Athletics asks for fans to submit their cutout photo in EIU gear and all photos should be in good taste. EIU Athletics reserves the right to not print any offensive pictures.
EIU women's basketball is scheduled to begin Nov. 25 vs. Illinois-Chicago at Lantz Arena. They'll host the four-team "Compass Tournament" Dec. 4-5, with Western Illinois, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois.
The EIU men's basketball team's schedule has yet to be released. EIU volleyball will play a spring schedule, but no dates have been announced yet.
