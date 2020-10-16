Eastern Illinois celebrating 90 years of being 'Panthers'

Like many colleges and universities across the country, the nickname for Eastern Illinois intercollegiate teams was something that was developed after the start of intercollegiate athletics at that school. At EIU, the name Panthers has not always been around, but it does date back to the 1930's.

For many years the school colors, Blue and Grey, were used to describe the school's sport teams.

The circumstances and exact date of the derivation of Panthers can be pinpointed, although the reason why that particular name was chosen is still uncertain.

Back in 1930, the Teachers College News, forerunner of the Eastern News, decided it would be appropriate and more handy to have an official nickname.

So in conjunction with the Fox Lincoln Theatre, $5 worth of tickets was offered to the winner of a contest to "name" Eastern's athletic teams.