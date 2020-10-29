Eastern Illinois volleyball, soccer schedules released for spring season

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois volleyball team has released its 2020 schedule, which will consist of 16 Ohio Valley Conference matches played in the spring starting on February 7.
Under first-year head coach Sara Thomas, the Panthers open the season on the road against UT Martin on Sunday, Feb. 7. The opening weekend road trip will then conclude on Monday at 2019 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri. With the exception of two midweek matches against SIUE, all of EIU's matches will be played on Sundays and Mondays.
The following week, the Panthers return home to take on Murray State and Austin Peay on Feb. 14-15 before hosting SIUE on Feb. 17. On Feb. 22, the Panthers head to Tennessee State for a single road match.
Additional home matches for the Panthers this spring will take place against Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 28), Morehead State (March 1), Southeast Missouri (March 14), UT Martin (March 15) and Belmont (March 28).
EIU will play road matches in March at Jacksonville State (7th), Tennessee Tech (8th), Murray State (21st), Austin Peay (22nd) and SIUE (24th).
Information on this year's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be released at a later date.
All home matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ and at this time no spectators will be allowed to attend events at Lantz Arena due to State of Illinois COVID-19 regulations.
Times for matches will be posted as they become available and all dates are subject to change.
The OVC also released its women's soccer schedule for the spring, which consist of conference matches only, with one home match and one road match each week with matches played on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Panthers will start play on the road on Tuesday, March 2 at UT Martin before returning home to Lakeside Field to host Morehead State on Friday, March 5.
EIU's remaining home matches will be played on Tuesday's with the Panthers hosting SIUE (March 9), Southeast Missouri (March 16), Eastern Kentucky (March 23) and Jacksonville State (March 30).
The Panthers remaining road matches will be at Tennessee Tech (March 12), at Belmont (March 19), at Austin Peay (March 26) and at Murray State (April 6)
EIU is returning 14 players this season including Itxaso Aguero, an All-OVC Second Team selection at midfielder. Six of the 14 returning players started matches in 2019.
All five of EIU's home women's soccer matches will be carried on ESPN+.
Men's soccer
The Summit League has announced the official schedules for men's soccer in the spring.
The schedule includes 10 conference matches with open dates to potentially play non-conference contests. The Panthers will open the season on Feb. 13 in Macomb against Western Illinois.
Unique to the schedule is the fact that with the exception of each school's travel partner, matches will be played on Thursday and Saturday against the same opponent.
EIU will play at Oral Roberts for a two game series (Feb. 18-20) following their first match. The Panthers will also face Kansas City for a home series (March 4-6), Omaha on the road (March 18-20) and Denver at home (April 1-3). The regular season will finish up at home against WIU (April 10). There will be no 2020 men's soccer championship this year.
The Panthers will be under the direction of first-year head coach Ronnie Bouemboue. EIU will open the spring season with a non-conference match at Bradley on Feb. 3.
The Panthers are returning 12 players and adding 13 newcomers to the team. Among the returning players, the Panthers bring back the All Summit League Second Team goalkeeper Jonathan Burke. Burke led the Summit League in save percentage last year (.737), and tallied 70 total saves in 16 matches played. Burke also ended the season with six shutouts, tying him for the most in the conference.
