Eastern Illinois volleyball, soccer schedules released for spring season

The OVC also released its women's soccer schedule for the spring, which consist of conference matches only, with one home match and one road match each week with matches played on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Panthers will start play on the road on Tuesday, March 2 at UT Martin before returning home to Lakeside Field to host Morehead State on Friday, March 5.

EIU's remaining home matches will be played on Tuesday's with the Panthers hosting SIUE (March 9), Southeast Missouri (March 16), Eastern Kentucky (March 23) and Jacksonville State (March 30).

The Panthers remaining road matches will be at Tennessee Tech (March 12), at Belmont (March 19), at Austin Peay (March 26) and at Murray State (April 6)

EIU is returning 14 players this season including Itxaso Aguero, an All-OVC Second Team selection at midfielder. Six of the 14 returning players started matches in 2019.

All five of EIU's home women's soccer matches will be carried on ESPN+.

Men's soccer

