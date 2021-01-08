16-0 run gives Eastern Illinois men's basketball comeback victory over Murray State

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois men’s basketball team used a 16-0 run near the end of the contest with Murray State on Thursday to storm back and win 74-68 at Lantz Arena. The Panthers (5-5, 2-1 OVC) picked up their second straight Ohio Valley Conference win.
The Racers (4-6, 1-4 OVC) led 38-33 at the half after shooting 52% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Murray State's Chico Carter Jr. had 13 of his 15 points in the opening half.
Devin Gilmore’s lay-up with 13:40 to play put Murray State up 13 at 53-40. EIU then made a couple small charges over the next six minutes to close within two points on Josiah Wallace's free throws with 7:02 remaining. Wallace posted his first career double-double and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Murray State extended its lead back out to eight points two times over the next three minutes as DaQuan Smith drained a 3-pointer and Tevin Brown sank a jumper with 4:33 remaining that put the Racers up 64-56.
EIU then scored the next 16 points to take the lead. The Panthers' picked up steals on five straight possessions, leading to fast-break buckets as Kashawn Charles and Marvin Johnson both converted twice during the run. Johnson led EIU with 20 points.
KJ Williams ended the run with a bucket with 33 seconds remaining in the game as EIU led 70-66. EIU hit four of its final six free throws to ice the game.
Charles had three of the Panthers nine steals in the game while Mack Smith returned to the line-up and knocked down a 3-pointer to extend his NCAA Division record streak to 90 straight games with a made 3-pointer.
Murray State shot 40% in the second half as Williams (13 points) and Brown (11 points) both finished in double figures.