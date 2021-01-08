16-0 run gives Eastern Illinois men's basketball comeback victory over Murray State

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois men’s basketball team used a 16-0 run near the end of the contest with Murray State on Thursday to storm back and win 74-68 at Lantz Arena. The Panthers (5-5, 2-1 OVC) picked up their second straight Ohio Valley Conference win.

The Racers (4-6, 1-4 OVC) led 38-33 at the half after shooting 52% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Murray State's Chico Carter Jr. had 13 of his 15 points in the opening half.

Devin Gilmore’s lay-up with 13:40 to play put Murray State up 13 at 53-40. EIU then made a couple small charges over the next six minutes to close within two points on Josiah Wallace's free throws with 7:02 remaining. Wallace posted his first career double-double and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Murray State extended its lead back out to eight points two times over the next three minutes as DaQuan Smith drained a 3-pointer and Tevin Brown sank a jumper with 4:33 remaining that put the Racers up 64-56.

EIU then scored the next 16 points to take the lead. The Panthers' picked up steals on five straight possessions, leading to fast-break buckets as Kashawn Charles and Marvin Johnson both converted twice during the run. Johnson led EIU with 20 points.