3 things about Eastern Illinois athletics this week

CHARLESTON — The field for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Championship is set, with Eastern Illinois playing in the tournament-opening game on Wednesday.

The tourney will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Eastern Illinois is the No. 5 seed and will play eighth-seeded Tennessee State in the 1 p.m. opener. That game will be followed by the other first-round game, No. 6 UT Martin vs. No. 7 SIUE, at 3:30 p.m.

Belmont won the regular season title and the No. 1 seed while Tennessee Tech is the No. 2 seed. Both the Bruins and the Golden Eagles will have byes into the semifinals.

Murray State is No. 3 seed while Austin Peay is No. 4. The Racers and Governors have byes into the quarterfinals.

If EIU wins, it will face Austin Peay at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Men finish season

In his final appearance in an Eastern Illinois uniform, Kashawn Charles scored eight points including hitting a pair of 3-pointers, moving into 10th on the EIU career 3-pointers made list with 152.

But the Panthers lost their final game of the season — the first under new coach Marty Simmons — 64-52 on Saturday.

EIU finished the season with a 5-26 record, 3-15 in the OVC.

Ignoffo player of the week

Eastern Illinois' Ryan Ignoffo was chosen as this week's Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Player of the Week. Ignoffo was key to winning a double header on Sunday against Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas.

During Game 1 of Sunday's double header, Ignoffo was 4-for-5 from the plate including three doubles and a home run that helped lift the Panthers past the Texans, 13-3. He also posted five RBI and two runs scored during the first game.

In Game 2, Ignoffo wen 3-for-4 at the DH spot with another double and two more runs scored. EIU won 3-1 in the second game of the double header. He posted a 1.556 slugging percentage throughout the weekend.

Ignoffo currently leads the OVC in batting average (.524) and doubles (6). He is also second in slugging percentage with a .952. He is ninth in conference in on-base percentage (.522), tied for fifth in hits (11), tied for fourth in RBI (9), and tied for fourth in total bases (20).

Ignoffo and the Panthers travel to Grambling State for a three-game series this weekend.

