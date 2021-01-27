A limited Eastern Illinois University men's basketball team falls to SIUE

CHARLESTON -– For the second straight game, Eastern Illinois men's basketball was handcuffed by COVID-19 protocols as the Panthers had only seven players available. The seven fell short in an 87-74 loss on Tuesday to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The game was make-up between the two schools after SIUE missed 35 straight days due to COVID-19 protocols.
Four EIU (5-11, 2-7 OVC) players scored in double figures as the Panthers trailed 35-29 at the half. Deang Deang scored all 11 of his points in the opening half for EIU. Carlos Curtis led SIUE (5-5, 3-1 OVC) with 12 points in the opening half as he finished with 18 points, one of five Cougars in double figures.
A 3-pointer by Mike Adewunmi with 15:15 to play in the game pushed the SIUE lead out to double figures at 49-37. Adewunmi posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
SIUE won the battle on the glass by a 39-25 margin including 13 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second chance points.
EIU cut the lead to five with 10:21 remaining on back-to-back buckets by Marvin Johnson. Johnson scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. His second basket cut the SIUE lead to 55-50.
Both teams finished the game shooting 53% from the field. Josiah Wallace scored 20 points and Madani Diarra added ten. All seven EIU players logged 20 or more minutes in the game with four players finishing with more than 30 minutes on the floor.
Cam Williams (13), Sidney Wilson (13) and Shamar Wright (12) rounded out the double figure scorers for SIUE.