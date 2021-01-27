A limited EIU men's basketball team falls to SIUE

CHARLESTON -– For the second straight game, Eastern Illinois men's basketball was handcuffed by COVID-19 protocols as the Panthers had only seven players available. The seven fell short in an 87-74 loss on Tuesday to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The game was make-up between the two schools after SIUE missed 35 straight days due to COVID-19 protocols.

Four EIU (5-11, 2-7 OVC) players scored in double figures as the Panthers trailed 35-29 at the half. Deang Deang scored all 11 of his points in the opening half for EIU. Carlos Curtis led SIUE (5-5, 3-1 OVC) with 12 points in the opening half as he finished with 18 points, one of five Cougars in double figures.

A 3-pointer by Mike Adewunmi with 15:15 to play in the game pushed the SIUE lead out to double figures at 49-37. Adewunmi posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.