Abby Wahl's confidence under the basket powers Eastern Illinois women's basketball

"It was very challenging. Right when I got back from break, I found out I had to quarantine and that was hard," Wahl said. "I didn't want to let my team down and was stuck in my apartment for a week, not being able to shoot. I did what I could working out but it is not the same as practice. It was definitely hard but luckily I just missed one game and we made it work. It was upsetting it first but stuff happens and we work through it."

It was one of many challenges this season has brought to the Panthers, but getting the chance to play this season has been worth it for them.

"The fans not being (at Lantz Arena) is a lot different. My parents came to almost every single game and so that has been an adjustment," Wahl said. "We have to expect the unexpected but I think honestly it hasn't affected our team too much, taking the precautions.

"We all want to play and we all want to be out there. We see other teams whose seasons have been canceled and other games have been postponed. We are truly enjoying every game that we get and every moment we get on the court. We are super thankful for it."

Wahl hails from Santa Claus, Ind., making trips to games around the conference very accessible for her family.