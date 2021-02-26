After historically long break, Eastern Illinois football hosts Southeast Missouri at home on Sunday

CHARLESTON — The last time Eastern Illinois football finished 1-11, their following season was one for the record books.
The Panthers finished the 1977 season with a single win and the following season, under the guidance of first year coach Darrell Mudra, the Panthers improved to 12-2 and won the program's first Division II football championship.
Adam Cushing, in his second season as EIU's head football coach, is visualizing a similar level of improvement this season as the Panthers open their 2020 season, played in 2021, against Southeast Missouri at O'Brien Field on Sunday at 2 p.m.
"Why is it unrealistic? The goal is to go out and do exactly that and anything else would be setting the bar too low," Cushing said. "The biggest jump that we've made as a program is a true understanding of focusing on the process and not the end result. We are now for two calendar years been able to get that mentality instilled in (the players) and that's truly what we're looking for on a day-to-day basis.
"I'm not big on saying we have to win this many games. The goal was to shift the mindset from the outcome mentality to the process mentality. That's where we have seen an enormous jump in the program and that's why we will see an enormous jump in the outcomes."
Last week's season opener against the University of Tennessee-Martin was postponed poor because of winter weather, giving the Panthers another week of practice before finally taking the field. Although the Panthers will have five freshman starting on the defensive side of the ball, Cushing believes the extended offseason makes them more than just typical first-year players.
"You always want to see some experience out there on the field but I think we are incredibly pleased with our group of newcomers," Cushing said. "The fact that we had fall ball with this group of freshmen, this isn't the same as a first game in August. They have been in the system so they have heard the system so many times and been through it so many times. You put the ball up in the air and it's still going to be the first time but we feel that they're much farther along than any (EIU) freshmen have ever been."
One area of experience for the Panthers will be the weapons quarterback Harry Woodbery will be throwing to, including All-Ohio Valley Conference preseason football team selection Isaiah Hill. Hill, a junior, had 566 yards receiving and four touchdowns in nine games for the Panthers last season and had a season-high 157 yards at UT-Martin.
"Isaiah has had another great camp for us and I'm really excited about what he brings to the offense. He is truly dynamic with the ball and his top-end speed is unbelievable," Cushing said. "It is the way that he works that he's such a perfect example of our program. He is that way everyday in practice and he prepares himself all the time. He's also out there doing little things on his own. He embraces the process and we've got a really talented group with him."
Along with Hill, seniors Matt Reyna (21 receptions for 274 yards in 2018), who returns after missing the 2019 season due to injury, and Robbie Lofton (28 receptions for 296 yards in 2019) will be key contributors.
"It is awesome to have that flexibility and when we have that much depth you can really put your guys in the best place to succeed for them," Cushing said. "You can take some of the load off of other guys and other places and truly distribute the ball around with so many guys having done so well at camp."
The Panthers have been preparing as best they can for the Skyhawks with possibly outdated video from 2019.
"We're using that (old tape) as the skeleton of what we believe they're going to do. The teams that win openers are the most prepared to adjust because no matter what we watch on video there is going to be something different," Cushing said. "As long as we have done our job as coaches and exposed them to enough different things then we will be able to go play fast and that's the theme: Prepare to adjust."
Here's a look at Sunday's game:
Time: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+ (Mike Bradd and Jack Ashmore)
Series: EIU leads all-time series 18-9
Last Meeting: Nov. 16, 2019: Southeast Missouri won 26-12 at Charleston
Next Game: Sunday, March 7 at University of Tennessee-Martin at 1 p.m.
Notes: EIU will host four of its seven games this season at O'Brien Field. When EIU takes the field again against Southeast Missouri, it will be the first football game action for the Panthers since Nov. 23, 2019 - a span of 463 days. The last time EIU had a gap that big or bigger between games was in the midst of World War II when EIU went 686 days between games (1942-44). The seven-game schedule this season for the Panthers will be the fewest number of games EIU has played in a season since the 1945 season when EIU played seven games under head coach James "Pim" Goff. EIU posted a 2-3-2 record that season playing a regional schedule.