After historically long break, Eastern Illinois football hosts Southeast Missouri at home on Sunday

"Isaiah has had another great camp for us and I'm really excited about what he brings to the offense. He is truly dynamic with the ball and his top-end speed is unbelievable," Cushing said. "It is the way that he works that he's such a perfect example of our program. He is that way everyday in practice and he prepares himself all the time. He's also out there doing little things on his own. He embraces the process and we've got a really talented group with him."

Along with Hill, seniors Matt Reyna (21 receptions for 274 yards in 2018), who returns after missing the 2019 season due to injury, and Robbie Lofton (28 receptions for 296 yards in 2019) will be key contributors.