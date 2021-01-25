After several COVID delays, Eastern Illinois men's basketball hosts SIUE on Tuesday

CHARLESTON — Following several COVID-related delays, the Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will again try to play Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Tuesday.

EIU is scheduled to finally get on the court at Lantz Arena with SIUE Tuesday at 7 p.m. It is the first of two makeup games with the Cougars, with the second on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Edwardsville.

EIU (5-10, 2-6 OVC) will open up a busy stretch of games, playing six games over 12 days to accommodate the makeup games.

The Cougars (4-5, 2-1 OVC) had a string of nine consecutive games postponed between Dec. 21 and Jan. 18, and finally returned to the court on Jan. 21 in a win over Tennessee State. Most recently, SIUE fell to Belmont 114-62, on Saturday.

EIU is currently playing short-handed because of a rash of injuries and COVID-19 protocol absences. The Panthers had only eight players available in Saturday's loss at Tennessee State. The Panthers are on a five-game losing streak.

Eastern Illinois played with its 10th starting line-up in 15 games this season on Saturday as Barlow Alleruzzo IV became the ninth different player to start at least one game this season. Only Marvin Johnson and George Dixon have now appeared in all 15 games this season for EIU.