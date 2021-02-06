Balanced scoring puts Eastern Illinois women over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON — Four Panthers scored in double figures as the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 62-45 on Saturday.

The Panthers (9-10, 7-7 OVC) grabbed the lead early and never let it go. EIU led 15-11 after the first quarter and led 26-23 at halftime. A big third quarter for the Panthers — outscoring the Tigers 20-8 — put the game out of reach as EIU won by 17 points.

EIU's Lariah Washington continues to be one of the most consistent players in the Ohio Valley Conference as she led the team with 15 points and went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Kira Arthofer scored a career-high 14 points, dished out five assists and had five steals. Abby Wahl scored 11 points and had a career-high five steals. Jordan Hughes scored 10 points and had six rebounds.

The Panthers as a team recorded the most steals in a game this season with 17 and EIU held the points off of turnovers advantage 25-21.

The EIU bench outscored the Tigers 9-6 which is only the third time EIU's bench has outscored an opponent this season.

Tennessee State (0-15, 0-13 OVC) was led by Jaden Wrightsell with 14 points and Andreana Wrister added 13.