Big night from Kashawn Charles lifts Eastern Illinois over University of Tennessee-Martin

CHARLESTON -– Kashawn Charles scored a career-high 27 points and moved into the Eastern Illinois University career top ten for 3-pointers made as EIU's men's basketball team swept the season series against UT Martin with an 82-70 win on Saturday at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU improved to 5-20 overall, 3-9 in the OVC. UT-Martin fell to 8-18 overall, 4-10 in the OVC.

After an early lead by UT Martin, Dan Luers tied the game at 12-12 with a 3-pointer with 13:04 to play in the first half. Rodolfo Bolis would follow with a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers the lead at the 12:20 mark as EIU went on a 19-2 run over the next seven minutes to open up the contest.

EIU led 40-29 at the half with Charles scoring ten of his 27 points in the opening half. He finished the contest 6-of-11 from 3-point range and moved into a tie with Gerald Jones for 10th on the EIU career 3-pointers made list with 143.

In the early minutes of the second half the Skyhawks trimmed the Panthers lead to single digits on a couple of occasions with EIU answering most of the early challenges. Twice Charles sank baskets to push the EIU lead back to double figures.

UT Martin closed to within three points with 7:29 left in the game on a 3-pointer by KJ Simon. Simon led UTM with 21 points.

Bolis would answer that UT Martin threat with a put-back basket as the Panthers freshman post player had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Mikel Henderson drained a 3-pointer with 6:44 remaining capping a string of six straight made field goals by UT Martin that cut the EIU lead down to two points at 62-60. UT Martin shot 54% from the floor in the second half.

Bolis again answered for EIU as his basket opened a 15-2 EIU run that helped the Panthers ice the contest. Charles hit a pair of 3-pointers in the run while Kejuan Clements sank several key free throws. Clements ended the game 9-of-11 at the stripe with 15 points. He posted his second double-double this season with 10 assists. Luers rounded out the EIU double figure scorers with 12 points.

Bernie Andre had a double-double for UT Martin with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Koby Jeffries added 11.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

