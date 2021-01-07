Big third quarter for Murray State too much for Eastern Illinois women's basketball

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team started off hot on Thursday but lost their momentum after the first quarter, losing to Murray State 76-68 at Lantz Area. It was the third consecutive loss for the Panthers (3-6, 1-3 OVC) as the Racers (4-3, 1-1 OVC) picked up their third win in their last four games.

EIU's Abby Wahl finished the game with 20 points and Lariah Washington notched her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams started the game at an astounding pace. Wahl was off to a quick start as she finished the first quarter with eight points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field. The Panthers shot 55% as a team from the field in the first quarter as they continued their quick pace and led 25-23.

The second quarter saw both teams face a stark drop-off from the great shooting in the first. The Panthers shot 33% from the field on the quarter and the Racers shot 23%. Kira Arthofer and Washington both lead the Panthers in scoring in the quarter with four points each. Murray State guard Macey Turley got off to a running in the second quarter and led the Racers with five points in the quarter. Eastern Illinois led going into halftime 40-34.