Big third quarter for Murray State too much for Eastern Illinois women's basketball

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team started off hot on Thursday but lost their momentum after the first quarter, losing to Murray State 76-68 at Lantz Area. It was the third consecutive loss for the Panthers (3-6, 1-3 OVC) as the Racers (4-3, 1-1 OVC) picked up their third win in their last four games.
EIU's Abby Wahl finished the game with 20 points and Lariah Washington notched her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams started the game at an astounding pace. Wahl was off to a quick start as she finished the first quarter with eight points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field. The Panthers shot 55% as a team from the field in the first quarter as they continued their quick pace and led 25-23.
The second quarter saw both teams face a stark drop-off from the great shooting in the first. The Panthers shot 33% from the field on the quarter and the Racers shot 23%. Kira Arthofer and Washington both lead the Panthers in scoring in the quarter with four points each. Murray State guard Macey Turley got off to a running in the second quarter and led the Racers with five points in the quarter. Eastern Illinois led going into halftime 40-34.
The second half continued to be a burden for EIU as they shot 38% from the field and allowed the Racers to score 20 points in the third quarter. Jordyn Hughes gave the Panthers a spark off of the bench, but Eastern couldn't get a run going. Wahl led the Panthers with four points in the quarter and the Racers took the lead 54-51.
The Panthers stayed close throughout the final period as Wahl and Karle Pace put up six point each. It was a back and forth battle between both teams in the quarter, but the Racers stopped any sort of momentum the Panthers could muster. Costly turnovers late were too much to overcome for Eastern Illinois as the team dropped their third consecutive game with the eight-point loss.
The Panthers will next face Austin Peay on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.