Career night from Abby Wahl puts Eastern Illinois women on top of Tennessee State; Limited lineup slows Eastern Illinois men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Led by a career night from Abby Wahl, Eastern Illinois controlled Tennessee State for a blowout victory Saturday, 73-55.
Wahl scored a career-high 34 points against the Tigers (0-10, 0-8 OVC) on a remarkable 14-for-17 shooting. She was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds.
Along with Wahl's phenomenal day, Morgan Litwiller connected on three 3-pointers and finished the game with 13 points. She also blocked three Tigers' shots and tied her career-high in assists with five.
Kira Arthofer finished up her day with 11 points, three steals, and four assists.
The Panthers (7-8, 5-5 OVC) defense limited Tennessee State to nine points in the second quarter and ten points in the fourth. EIU took advantage of the opportunities given them by the Tigers as they led the game in points off of turnovers, 17-6, and second chance points, 17-9. Thanks to Wahl, EIU scored 46 points in the paint to 26 from Tennessee State.
The Tigers were led by Andreana Wrister and Taylor Roberts who both scored 20 points. Jaden Wrightsell had nine points and five rebounds.
The Panthers face one of the top teams in the Ohio Valley Conference next as they head to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Limited lineup hurts EIU men against Tennessee State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eastern Illinois men’s basketball had only eight players available on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols as Tennessee State was able to use that to its advantage in a 65-54 win at the Gentry Center.
EIU (5-10, 2-6 OVC) featured their tenth different starting line-up in 15 games.
Eastern Illinois trailed for a majority of the game taking its only lead of the contest with 15:31 to play in the second half on a jumper by Marvin Johnson. Johnson’s bucket gave EIU a brief 33-32 lead. Johnson led EIU with 16 points.
TSU (3-10, 2-8 OVC) responded with an 11-0 run as the Tigers blew open the close contest. Henry Abraham stopped the Tennessee State run with a 3-pointer with 10:33 remaining in the game. Abraham joined Johnson in double figures with 12, knocking down four 3-pointers.
TSU shot 50% in the second half and 46.9% for the game. The Tigers won the battle on the glass by a 45-26 margin. Yusef Mohamed led TSU with eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., led TSU with 15 points.
EIU shot 32.8% for the game including 6-of-26 from 3-point range.