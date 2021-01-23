Career night from Abby Wahl puts Eastern Illinois women on top of Tennessee State; Limited lineup slows Eastern Illinois men

The Panthers face one of the top teams in the Ohio Valley Conference next as they head to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Limited lineup hurts EIU men against Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eastern Illinois men’s basketball had only eight players available on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols as Tennessee State was able to use that to its advantage in a 65-54 win at the Gentry Center.

EIU (5-10, 2-6 OVC) featured their tenth different starting line-up in 15 games.

Eastern Illinois trailed for a majority of the game taking its only lead of the contest with 15:31 to play in the second half on a jumper by Marvin Johnson. Johnson’s bucket gave EIU a brief 33-32 lead. Johnson led EIU with 16 points.

TSU (3-10, 2-8 OVC) responded with an 11-0 run as the Tigers blew open the close contest. Henry Abraham stopped the Tennessee State run with a 3-pointer with 10:33 remaining in the game. Abraham joined Johnson in double figures with 12, knocking down four 3-pointers.

TSU shot 50% in the second half and 46.9% for the game. The Tigers won the battle on the glass by a 45-26 margin. Yusef Mohamed led TSU with eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., led TSU with 15 points.