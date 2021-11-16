Central Michigan beats Eastern Illinois men's basketball at the buzzer

CHARLESTON -- Momentum shifted in both directions on Monday night as Central Michigan beat Eastern Illinois at the buzzer, 62-61, during EIU's home opener at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU trailed 60-58 with seconds remaining when CJ Lane hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2.4 seconds remaining to put EIU up 61-60. It was one of eight 3-pointers the Panthers sank on the night as they shot 32% from beyond the arc.

CMU threw the ball the length of the court on a desperation pass that was answered as the loose ball landed in the hands of guard Jermaine Jackson Jr. and his runner fell through as time expired handing CMU its first win of the season (1-2). EIU fell to 0-3 in the home debut for first year head coach Marty Simmons.

Jackson had 14 points for the Chippewas, one of four CMU players in double figures. Cameron Healy added 14 including 4-of-6 from 3-point range with several 3's falling as CMU climbed back in the contest.

EIU led 42-29 at the half and built a 20-point lead at the 6:54 mark of the first half. Sammy Friday scored all 12 of his points in the opening half going 4-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the foul line. EIU connected on 56% from the field in the opening half going 14-of-25 from the floor.

Rodolfo Bolis 3-pointer at the 6:54 mark pushed the Panthers lead out to 20. EIU would maintain a double figure lead until the 13:59 mark of the second half when Kevin Miller hit a jumper in the lane. Miller had 11 points.

After a Henry Abraham 3-pointer pushed the EIU lead back out to nine points with 5:31 remaining, CMU went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to knot the game at 58-58.

Abraham had 11 points. Kejuan Clements had another solid game with eight points, nine rebounds and four assists despite playing through foul trouble most of the second half.

