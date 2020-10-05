Charleston graduate Keegan Gowin part of Eastern Illinois family tradition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite playing at EIU herself, Theresa didn't push her sons towards EIU, instead making them look at other colleges in Florida, Missouri and the Nashville, Tennessee area. In the end, they wanted to stay home, in part because of the perfect marriage of coach and team that she herself had found.

"(EIU golf coach) Mike Moncel has been so positive in the fact that he lets these boys choose how hard they want to work at their game and gives them the opportunity to earn time on the course," Theresa said. "For me, Alex's highlight was competing at the OVC Tournament, and then last season, seeing Keegan post a fantastic score to lead the team in his first tournament. Also I guess being back in the OVC is great for me, too, with the boys, because it's the same teams I competed against when I started playing in college."

Keegan said being close to home was the right decision for him, especially with Charleston teammates Preston Smith and Ben Lanman also on the EIU team.

"We were looking at colleges and we decided we should all go play together at the Division I level," Keegan said. "Eastern gave us that opportunity, so we all came here."

Keegan's foray into college golf came last October, when he posted a tournament score of 2-under par to finish as the Panthers' No. 1 at the F&M Bank Austin Peay Intercollegiate.