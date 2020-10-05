Charleston graduate Keegan Gowin part of Eastern Illinois family tradition

Eastern Illinois men's golfer Keegan Gowin had always heard stories about how good of an athlete his mother was, but it wasn't until he saw a recent graphic on the EIU Athletics Instagram account that it came for full circle for him.
The post showed that his mom, Theresa (Ramage) Gowin, was part of an EIU tennis team that holds the record for most wins in a season.
"I knew my mom practiced really hard when she was young, and I heard a lot of stories from other people telling me how good she was in high school," said Keegan. "I didn't know that part, but I figured out what people were talking about and that she was good."
Theresa played tennis for the Panthers in the early 1990's. During her senior season, she helped lead the team to a school record 21 wins, a total that still tops the EIU charts for the program to this day.
Despite having a background in tennis, Theresa did not push her sport of choice on her sons — Charleston graduates Alex and Keegan, both of whom have played golf at Eastern Illinois.
"Alex and I both played tennis in high school and we were pretty decent, but not anywhere near as good as her," said Keegan. "Alex played golf and went on to play at Eastern. I always wanted to out-do my older brother, so I focused on golf."
Theresa said she never pushed her sons toward tennis.
"I knew that team sports were critical to the core of everything in life," Theresa said. "I told them that an individual sport was always great to have as a backup, something you can do the rest of your life.
"My tennis coach actually studied golf, to coach tennis, because it's the same mental game. It was intriguing when they both (Alex and Keegan) started playing golf, so I said pick which one you love and go for it."
Theresa was a standout tennis athlete at nearby Mattoon High School, but instead of staying close to home and attending EIU, she chose EIU's current Ohio Valley Conference rival, Murray State.
But after one season, Murray State coach Sherryl Rouse left the school and Ramage walked on at EIU. Under coach John Ross, and with Theresa as one of the Panthers' key players, EIU posted several successful seasons on the court. She earned first team All-Mid-Continent Conference honors as a junior and senior and finished her career with more than 40 singles and 40 doubles wins for the Panthers.
"The tennis girls and I will always have those lifelong experiences and memories," Theresa said. "We are always on group chats and I sent them the Instagram post from the athletics page the other day. We are still really close friends. It really was the perfect marriage of a coach that let us be who were and we all got along. A team effort."
Despite playing at EIU herself, Theresa didn't push her sons towards EIU, instead making them look at other colleges in Florida, Missouri and the Nashville, Tennessee area. In the end, they wanted to stay home, in part because of the perfect marriage of coach and team that she herself had found.
"(EIU golf coach) Mike Moncel has been so positive in the fact that he lets these boys choose how hard they want to work at their game and gives them the opportunity to earn time on the course," Theresa said. "For me, Alex's highlight was competing at the OVC Tournament, and then last season, seeing Keegan post a fantastic score to lead the team in his first tournament. Also I guess being back in the OVC is great for me, too, with the boys, because it's the same teams I competed against when I started playing in college."
Keegan said being close to home was the right decision for him, especially with Charleston teammates Preston Smith and Ben Lanman also on the EIU team.
"We were looking at colleges and we decided we should all go play together at the Division I level," Keegan said. "Eastern gave us that opportunity, so we all came here."
Keegan's foray into college golf came last October, when he posted a tournament score of 2-under par to finish as the Panthers' No. 1 at the F&M Bank Austin Peay Intercollegiate.
"Playing at Austin Peay in my first tournament was awesome," he said. "Of course I was shaking on the first tee but that course was amazing. Just the experience of getting to play college golf for the first time, it was a lot of fun out there."
Another career highlight for Keegan came in partnership with his high school teammates when they led Charleston to the IHSA State Tournament title. The fact that the Gowins won that title for the Trojans and not the Green Wave wasn't always an easy pill to swallow.
"You know I have a couple of close friends that gave me a lot of heck about it when the boys attended Charleston," Ramage said. "I'll be honest, it took me a long time to wear something that said 'Trojans' on it. I would wear red, but that was about it.
"It's great now because we all have Charleston and Mattoon friends that are really close and I consider the towns equal in terms of how much we love both. We have a lot of tradition in both."
Theresa's excellence at tennis doesn't necessarily translate to golf, but she remains a force with a racket in her hands.
"We try to get mom out to golf every once in a while, but she gets so frustrated at it because she knows she was so good at one sport," said Keegan. "It's a mental game, so I mostly compete against Alex, my dad and my younger brother.
"When it comes to tennis I usually try to match up against my mom. I played lot against her in high school and I don't know that I've beaten her yet to this day."
