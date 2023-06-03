HIGHLAND — The Charleston softball team moved one step away from the state tournament and will face a familiar opponent at super-sectionals on Monday.

The Trojans (27-5) fell behind early but exploded for a six-run third that Waterloo never recovered from in an 11-5 Charleston win at the Class 3A Highland Sectional on Saturday.

Charleston will face Mount Zion at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Decatur Super-sectional at Millikin. The Braves swept Charleston in an Apollo Conference doubleheader on May 5, 11-5 and 5-3.

Charleston fell behind 5-1 after the third inning on Saturday, but scored six in the third, then two in the fourth and two in the sixth to bury Waterloo. The Trojans pounded 14 hits, led by three hits each from seniors Kailyn Wilson, who had two doubles, and Clara Cox. Karah Moore and Maci Mayhall each had two hits, including a double for each. Cox drove in three runs, with Moore, Wilson and Mayhall each driving in two.

Addison Shrader pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Trojans to pick up the win, allowing two runs — one earned.