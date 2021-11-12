CJ Lane scores 10 In Eastern Illinois men's basketball loss at Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis University closed the first half on a 24-2 run as the Billikens led 50-16 at the half during an 86-44 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday evening at Chaifetz Arena.

Kejuan Clements scored the first basket of the game to give Eastern Illinois a brief 2-0 lead. SLU would respond with a 12-0 run, one of several runs the Billikens put together in the opening half.

Clements scored four points in the first half and Sammy Friday IV had five points in the first half to lead the Panthers' first half scoring. CJ Lane was be the lone EIU player in double figures finishing with 10.

SLU shot 51% in the opening half as Gibson Jimerson scored 17 of his 18 points in the opening half. SLU finished the game shooting 49% from the field. Marten Linssen scored all 15 of his points in the second half, pacing the Billikens second half offense.

In addition to a good shooting night, SLU (3-0) was dominant on the glass finishing with 49-to-25 rebound margin. Francis Okoro had 12 rebounds to lead Saint Louis posting a double-double with 11 points. Jermaine Hamlin and Barlow Alleruzzo IV led EIU with five rebounds.

EIU (0-2) will host Central Michigan on Monday at 7 p.m. at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena for their home opener.

EIU shot 26% from the field during the game including 5-of-18 from 3-point range. Henry Abraham knocked down three of the Panthers 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

