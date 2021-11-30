Clements, E. Illinois visit N. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (1-6) vs. Northern Illinois (1-5)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kejuan Clements and Eastern Illinois will go up against Trendon Hankerson and Northern Illinois. The junior Clements is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games. Hankerson, a senior, is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hankerson has averaged 11.2 points, four rebounds and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams has complemented Hankerson and is producing 10.7 points per game. The Panthers are led by Clements, who is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kaleb Thornton has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Thornton has 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Illinois has scored 47.7 points per game and allowed 82.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northern Illinois has an assist on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Eastern Illinois has assists on 30 of 59 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Eastern Illinois has scored 63.2 points while allowing 68.4 points over its last five games. Northern Illinois has managed 54 points while giving up 72.4 over its last five.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0