Cold shooting dooms Eastern Illinois men against Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -– Eastern Illinois had a cold night shooting from the field as the Panthers lost 75-44 on Saturday at Southeast Missouri.
EIU (5-13, 2-9 OVC) shot 26% in the game as SEMO (6-10, 4-6 OVC) won its second straight game.
With the game tied at 8-8, SEMO's Chris Harris hit a lay-up at the 13:53 mark that sparked an 8-0 run by Southeast Missouri to double up the score. SEMO then closed the half on an 8-0 run with Harris sinking a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the half.
Harris scored nine of his 11 points in the first half as the Redhawks led 38-20 at the break.
Josiah Wallace scored seven points in first half for EIU as he was the only EIU player to finish in double figures with 11 points.
After falling behind, EIU became reliant on the 3-point shot as nine of the Panthers 14 field goals in the game came from 3-point range. Kashawn Charles and Henry Abraham both knocked down a pair of 3s for EIU.
SEMO used its size to its advantage as the Redhawks posted a 50-25 advantage in rebounds including 16 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points. DQ Nicholas led SEMO with eight rebounds and added 10 points. Nana Akenten led SEMO with 13 points.