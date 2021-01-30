Cold shooting dooms Eastern Illinois men against Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -– Eastern Illinois had a cold night shooting from the field as the Panthers lost 75-44 on Saturday at Southeast Missouri.

EIU (5-13, 2-9 OVC) shot 26% in the game as SEMO (6-10, 4-6 OVC) won its second straight game.

With the game tied at 8-8, SEMO's Chris Harris hit a lay-up at the 13:53 mark that sparked an 8-0 run by Southeast Missouri to double up the score. SEMO then closed the half on an 8-0 run with Harris sinking a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the half.

Harris scored nine of his 11 points in the first half as the Redhawks led 38-20 at the break.

Josiah Wallace scored seven points in first half for EIU as he was the only EIU player to finish in double figures with 11 points.