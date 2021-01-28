Deang scores 14 in Eastern Illinois men's loss at UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. -- The University of Tennessee-Martin men's basketball team used a key 3-pointer late in the second half to hold off Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at the Elam Center.

The Panthers went cold during the final four minutes hitting one of their final eleven shots in a 51-41 loss.

The Panthers (5-12, 2-8 OVC) built an 18-13 lead with an 11-0 run with Josiah Wallace scoring back-to-back baskets in the run. Deang Deang completed a three-point play with 6:27 remaining in the first half to finish off the EIU run. Deang scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening half.

Deang's basket proved to be the last points of the first half for EIU as the Panthers shot 29% for the opening half including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

UT-Martin (5-9, 3-7 OVC) began to heat up from 3-point range in the final minutes of the first half as the Skyhawks closed the half on a 13-0 run with three 3-pointers. Jaron Williams drained back-to-back 3-pointers as UTM took a 26-18 lead into the break.

In the second half, Eastern Illinois was able to cut the lead to three points on several occasions but UT-Martin provided answers each time.

The final time EIU would close to within three points was at 42-39 with 5:23 remaining as Deang made a driving lay-up.