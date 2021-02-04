Early Belmont 3-pointers key in win at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON -- Belmont connected from 3-point range early in the first half on Thursday and the Bruins took advantage of an Eastern Illinois roster still missing a number of key players due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins hit eight of their first 16 shots from long range as they beat the Panthers 89-61. Belmont won its 16th straight contest improving to 19-1 overall, 13-0 in the OVC. EIU fell to 6-14 overall, 3-10 in the OVC.

Micah Schnyders hit a 3-pointer for EIU with 7:51 remaining in the half to bring EIU within six points at 22-16. EIU had only eight players available again as the Panthers were missing four starters from earlier in the season and rolled out their 15th different starting line-up combination this season.

Mitch Listau keyed a run of 3-pointers for Belmont starting at the 7:04 mark as the Bruins hit four straight with Listau sinking three of those shots. Caleb Hollander added another basket as Belmont went on a 14-1 run. EIU's Marvin Johnson would end the Belmont run with a basket with 3:04 left in the first half.

Johnson led EIU in scoring with 15 points while Barlow Alleruzzo IV added 11. Madani Diarra pulled down 11 rebounds to lead EIU on the glass.