CHARLESTON — Sister City Park provided a venue Monday afternoon for Eastern Illinois University's new beach volleyball team to host its first-ever home match.

The Panthers, led by head coach Sara Thomas, hosted the Spartans from Missouri Baptist University from Creve Coeur, Missouri, on the newly expanded beach volleyball court at Sister City Park, located along Illinois Route 130 southeast of Eastern's campus.

Charleston Parks and Recreation Director Diane Ratliff, who assisted on the sidelines at this event, said they were glad to help provide a home court for Eastern's beach volleyball team after the Panthers played all matches on the road during their inaugural season last year.

Spectators gathered in lawn chairs in front of Sister City Park's playground and on picnic tables under the shade of the adjacent picnic pavilion to watch the inaugural match. They were joined by Charleston High School PE students, who had walked down from their campus a few blocks north.

Monday's event was one of three home matches that the Panthers will host this season at Sister City Park. Later in the schedule, Eastern will host McKendree University on March 28 and Ohio Valley Conference newcomer Lindenwood on Apr. 2. All home matches this season will start at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.