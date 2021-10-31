Eastern Illinois announces death of track athlete Jason Aguilar

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Athletics announced the death of track and field athlete Jason Aguilar on Saturday in Charleston.

No details about the death were released by the university.

“We are extremely saddened by the news of Jason’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this emotional time,” said EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael. “At this time we are doing everything we can to support our student-athletes and coaches as they work through this tragedy of dealing with the loss of one of their own.”

Aguilar, a Wheeling native, was a sophomore accounting major in his second year on the EIU track team. He specialized in hurdles and sprints.

“Words cannot express the heartache our team is feeling after learning of the passing of Jason Aguilar. Jason was a part of our EIU Track Family and we are saddened by his passing at such a young age,” said EIU Director of Track and Field Keith Roberts. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the members of our Panther family.”

