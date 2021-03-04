Eastern Illinois announces it's not renewing men's basketball coach Jay Spoonhour's contract

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced on Thursday that men’s basketball head coach Jay Spoonhour’s contract will not be renewed.

The Panthers wrapped up the 2020-21 season last weekend at home posting a 9-18 record, 6-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers' roster was hit hard by COVID-19 precaution rules this season and had to play several games with just seven available players.

“These decisions are never easy to make, especially with a person like Coach Spoonhour,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said. “We felt that it was time to take the program in a new direction under different leadership. We wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”