Eastern Illinois announces it's not renewing men's basketball coach Jay Spoonhour's contract

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced on Thursday that men’s basketball head coach Jay Spoonhour’s contract will not be renewed.
The Panthers wrapped up the 2020-21 season last weekend at home posting a 9-18 record, 6-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers' roster was hit hard by COVID-19 precaution rules this season and had to play several games with just seven available players.
“These decisions are never easy to make, especially with a person like Coach Spoonhour,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said. “We felt that it was time to take the program in a new direction under different leadership. We wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”
Entering the season, Spoonhour was the longest tenured coach in the OVC as he coached his ninth season with the Panthers. His record at EIU was 119-157 in nine years, including a 66-88 record in the OVC.
Under Spoonhour, EIU posted two winning seasons in nine years, advancing to the second round of the CIT in 2015. The Panthers went 17-15, 9-9 in the OVC in 2019-20, but couldn't repeat that success this season.
The EIU men's program had replaced an assistant position after last season, with longtime assistant Rand Chappel leaving to become the head coach at Johnson City Community College. Mark Bernsen replaced him.
A national search will begin for what will be only the fourth head coach in the programs 41 year NCAA Division I history.