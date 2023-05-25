Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION — Top-seeded Morehead State scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to beat Eastern Illinois 2-1 at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.

EIU (35-19), which advanced to the final four of the tournament with two wins on Wednesday, tried to stay alive in the double elimination tournament on Thursday night.

Against Morehead State (35-19), EIU's Nick Laxner effectively scattered nine hits and a walk over 7.2 innings, allowing just one run — on a fifth-inning RBI single by Morehead State's Roman Kuntz.

EIU tied the game in the sixth when Kolten Poorman reached on an error and came around to score on a wild pitch. EIU had five hits but left six runners on base.

Morehead State won the game in the Kuntz singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Ryley Preece to end it.

Morehead State's starting pitcher Luke Helton went 7.0 innings allowing just four hits and one unearned run and tossed four strikeouts. Matt Bettio (3-0) picked up the win in relief allowing just one hit over the final two innings.

EIU advanced to the semis with a 7-6 victory over No. 4 Southeast Missouri on Wednesday. It marked the first time EIU had won an OVC Tournament game since 2014.

Grant Lashure had two hits with three runs batted in. Lincoln Riley and Nicholas Rucker both had three hits to lead Eastern at the plate.

Starting pitcher Tyler Conklin (W, 8-5) became the first OVC pitcher this season with eight wins after a 5.2 innings outing against SEMO. Conklin allowed six hits and three runs with none of them being earned. He also struck out three.

Zane Robbins (S, 6) moved one save short of tying the Eastern Illinois record for saves in a career. Robbins followed up a winning performance earlier in the day with 1.1 innings pitched vs. SEMO allowing two hits and one run.

The win against SEMO was EIU's second win on Wednesday — the Panthers beat No. 8 Southern Indiana 5-4 to open. EIU trailed until the seventh inning before taking its first lead.

Cole Gober got the offense started for the Panthers after a slow start to the ballgame at Mtn. Dew Park. Gober had a solo home run as one of his three hits and two RBIs. Logan Eickhoff also had three hits for Eastern.

With 35 wins, EIU has its most wins since 2001 (35-20). The total is tied for third all-time in a single season with the mark of 37 to beat set in 1998.

SOFTBALL

Price OVC top athlete

Eastern Illinois junior pitcher Olivia Price has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Year for 2022-23 in voting by the league's athletics directors and communications directors.

SEMO running back Geno Hess was named the OVC Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Price, the OVC Pitcher of the Year, guided the Panthers to a 34-21 overall record and 16-6 record in the OVC. The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed for the OVC Tournament, then won three games in three days to win the tournament crown for the first time in program history. During that tournament run Price pitched 21.0 innings, going 3-0 with an 0.33 ERA. and .169 opponent batting average. She had back-to-back shutouts in her final two games, including six strikeouts and no walks in the title game as the Panthers earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid.

For the year she appeared in 31 games (23 starts) and was 16-6 with a 1.87 ERA, 12 complete games, six shutouts and two saves. In 138.1 innings of work she struck out 90 while walking only 23. She also tallied the eighth no-hitter in program history.

Price is the fourth different Eastern Illinois student-athlete to be named OVC Female Athlete of the Year, joining volleyball player Erica Gerth (2004-05), track and field athlete Kandace Arnold (2009-10) and distance runner Lindsey Carlson (2021-22).

Other female nominees for the award included Lindenwood senior goalkeeper Sam Blazek, Little Rock junior track and field athlete Janae Largins, Morehead State senior volleyball/beach volleyball athlete Bridget Bessler, Southeast Missouri junior track and field athlete Breanna Miles, SIUE sophomore soccer player Matea Diekema, Southern Indiana senior softball player Allie Goodin, Tennessee State junior track and field athlete Elaina Housworth, Tennessee Tech senior soccer player Chloe Smith and UT Martin junior softball player Kaci Fuller.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Forward Cox signed

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball head coach Matt Bollant has made another addition to the roster with forward Georgia Cox, who will join the team for the upcoming season.

Cox is from Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, where she played club basketball for Ballarat Rush. She helped lead the squad to country championships in all four of her years there, something that had only been done on either the boys or girls side three times in the tournament's history, which dates back to the 1960s. In her last year, she averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 90% from the free throw line and 51% from the field.

"Adding a 6'4" post to a roster is really exciting," Bollant said. "Georgia has great length and can step out and shoot the three. She can finish with both hands and is very skilled for her size. We are really hopeful that she can have a great impact on our program."