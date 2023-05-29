Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois baseball team's record-setting season will continue on Friday when it opens the NCAA Tournament by playing fourth-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

The host Commodores (41-18) won the SEC Tournament title. The teams will play at 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

If EIU (38-19) wins its opening game, it will face either Xavier or Oregon on Saturday. Oregon (37-20) was the Pac-12 Conference Champion and Xavier (37-23) was the Big East Champion. They play on Friday at 11 a.m.

EIU won five games last weekend in Marion to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title after finishing in fifth place in the OVC regular-season standings, just one game out of second place in a tightly bunched finish at the top of the conference. Last Saturday, EIU captured its third-ever Ohio Valley Conference Championship after defeating No. 1 seed Morehead State, 6-5.

This marked the first championship since the 2008 season for the Panthers.

EIU baseball and softball became the first pair of teams to win both OVC Championships in the same season since 2010. The Panther baseball team's 38th win set a new single season record, with the previous record of 37 having stood since the 1998 season.

With six games played during the OVC Championships, which started Wednesday, EIU broke its previous record of five games played in the tournament.

The winning pitcher of Saturday's game was EIU's Tyler Conklin, who became the only pitcher in the OVC to have nine wins this season. He becomes the seventh pitcher in EIU history with at least nine wins in a season.

After not starting in all of the previous five games for the Panthers, Jared Evans came up huge in the championship with two hits, including a double that was the deciding run of the ball game. Six different Panthers contributed an RBI during the game.

Following the championship game, Ryan Ignoffo was named the MVP of the Championship. Nicholas Rucker, Grant Lashure, Tyler Conklin, Zane Robbins Cole and Gober were all selected to the all-tournament team along with Ignoffo.

The EIU baseball team advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game for the first time since 2012 after it 5-1 win Friday evening over the No. 2 seeded Trojans of Little Rock.

Starting pitcher Jackson Nichols, a Mattoon native, did not get a decision Friday evening, but kept the Panthers alive early in the game. Nichols pitched in 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Nichols, a redshirt junior, is a construction management major and a Lake Land College alumnus.

EIU's previous two trips to the NCAA Tournament at the NCAA Division I level were in 1999 at the Waco Regional (hosted by Baylor) and 2008 at the Lincoln Regional (hosted by Nebraska). EIU is 1-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level.

The Panthers had success at the NCAA Division II and NAIA level making four College World Series appearances placing 2nd (1981), 5th (1978) and 3rd (1973) at the D2 level and making the NAIA series in 1964.