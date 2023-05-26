MARION — Eastern Illinois baseball (36-19, 13-11 OVC) continued to roll on through the Ohio Valley Conference Championships with an 8-2 victory over the No. 5 seed Tennessee Tech Thursday evening. EIU is one of three teams remaining in the tournament.
Starting pitcher Blake Malatestinic (W, 3-5) held off the Golden Eagles to help lead the Panthers to their first semifinals since 2012. Malatestinic pitched in 5.1 innings allowing two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts, his most Ks since April 8th.
Multiple Panthers came up with a clutch RBI in the victory including a two-run home run in the fifth inning by Chris Worcester. Grant Lashure also added a two RBI double down the right field line to give EIU insurance runs heading into the final stretch.
Eastern Illinois' 36 wins is the second most in schools history and the most since the 1998 season (37). Their 405 runs scored this season are the fourth most in school history and their 558 hits are sixth all-time.
Malatestinic got off to a hot start against the Golden Eagles in the first inning. After allowing an opening single, he struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning.
The Panthers' offense stepped up in the bottom half of the first after only scoring one run earlier in the day. After a leadoff walk and advance to third by Lincoln Riley, Ryan Ignoffo drove in the first run of the game with a single down the third base line.
Nicholas Rucker then drove in another run with a double down the left field line to score Ignoffo from second. Gober went back-to-back with another RBI double to give EIU a 3-0 lead early on.
EIU's offense would load the bases in the second, but Tech would get out of trouble with a strikeout by Brody Lanham. Malatestinic also got a 4-6-3 double play to end the top of the third.
Both teams started to leave men on base in the fourth. In the top of the inning, with two outs the Golden Eagles got two men on, but Malatestinic got a foul out to end the inning. EIU also had two runners on, but Lanham ended the inning with another strikeout.
The fireworks came out in the fifth for the Panthers at the plate with their second home run of the tournament, this one off the bat of Worcester to put EIU up 5-0.
Tennessee Tech would break the scoreless drought with an RBI walk with the bases loaded by Preston Ford to cut into the lead. Colton Coca came on for Malatestinic in relief. Coca allowed just one run after a hit-by-pitch and preserved a three-run lead for EIU.
A bang-bang play at first went in Eastern Illinois' favor as Kolten Poorman ran out an infield single to score another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ignoffo then came in relief of Coca and got a 6-4-3 double play to end the seventh.
Heading into the eighth inning, the Panthers added two more insurance runs and pushed their lead to six runs. Lashure had his second hit of the evening with a double down into the corner in right field to score Lucas DiLuca and Ignoffo.
On the mound, Ignoffo picked up his fourth save of the season ending the game pitching the final 2.2 innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. Ignoffo also had two hits in the game while playing both ways.
EIU scored eight runs on 10 hits with no errors while TTU scored two runs on 11 hits with two errors. The Panthers will be back Friday to play the loser between Morehead State and Little Rock. EIU's game will start at 6 p.m.
Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon stand on the "Art 13" exhibit floor Monday morning in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot. The exhibit features the work of Lee, Morrow and 11 of their classmates in the studio art program.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at left, and Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman sign an agreement on Thursday to help students who have paused their education complete degrees. EIU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, who will become the university's next president this summer after Glassman's retirement, sits to the right watching the signing in the Foundation and Alumni Center at Lake Land's campus in Mattoon.
English professor Jeannie Ludlow greets her students at the start of a Spanish literature class Friday afternoon in Coleman Hall as Eastern Illinois University's classes resumed after the faculty and academic support professionals union suspended its strike that morning.
Economic professor Teshome Abebe, at left, elementary education major Joshua Doty, and mathematics and computer science professor Bogdan Petrenko get pizza as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals, along with student supporters, shared a meal Wednesday afternoon at Morton Park in Charleston.
Teaching, learning and foundations instructor Denise Reid serves as a pivot point in the picket line as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic supporter professionals, along with student supporters, march Wednesday afternoon in front of EIU's Old Main in Charleston.
Rocco, 14, is bundled up by his owner, Eastern Illinois University student Bella Manrique of Champaign, during the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department's Easter egg hunt for dogs Saturday morning at Morton Park.
Eastern Illinois University beach volleyball player Emily Wilcox of Fort Wayne, Indiana, leaps for the ball alongside Panther teammate Ella Collins of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, during a match with Missouri Baptist on Monday afternoon at Sister City Park in Charleston.
Eastern Illinois University students D'Ajanae Jackson, at left, Aryanna Southworth and Danielle Frank make a knotted fleece blanket during the annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Monday in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tries on his graduation gown with the help of Herff Jones employee Mark Krevin in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.
Eastern Illinois University graduate student Victoria Tegge is shown Friday night looking over stacks of knotted fleece blankets that student volunteers assembled in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.
Elise Warner and Taylor Sprenkle, freshmen at Eastern Illinois University, read stories about individuals who lost their lives to suicide. The stories came from loved ones who wanted to share information about those who died and were attached to bookbags spread around the Library Quad at EIU. Warner said the display was “very impactful.” The display, titled Send Silence Packing, was creating by the organization Active Minds and sponsored by Aetna and the State of Illinois Central Management Services.
In this file photo, Eastern Illinois University student photographer Jessica Nantes takes a photo of Ceci Brinker, the university's director of student life. "EIU" letters and props were set up for students to mark their first day of the semester with a photo.
Eastern Illinois University's 2022-2023 academic year included the announcement of the next president, a faculty and academic support staff strike, a new partnership with Lake Land College, and more.
