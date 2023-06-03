NASHVILLE — Ryan Ignoffo saw his first pitch of the night, and smacked it into the gap in left center field.

Soon after the ball hit the grass, Lincoln Riley crossed home plate and Eastern Illinois celebrated after it opened the scoring in its NCAA Tournament opener against No. 4 Vanderbilt in the regional at Hawkins Field.

"It was good to see the guys really happy and excited," Riley said. "And I mean, it just set the tone."

That jubilation wouldn’t last for the rest of the night, with the Commodores taking control in a 12-2 win, but it was a moment the Panthers will remember against a Vanderbilt powerhouse that won a national championship in 2019 and has multiple MLB Draft picks every year.

"Really proud of our guys when we came out to really set the tone the way that we normally do," coach Jason Anderson said. "And then the wheels kind of fell off after that. We walked too many guys to a really good team and they really made us pay for it."

It wasn’t the kind of start to the postseason Eastern Illinois wanted, but veterans Ryan Ignoffo, Blake Malatestini and Lincoln Riley each had their own moments on one of college baseball’s biggest stages after sticking with the program for the long haul.

Ignoffo has been a key cog to the program’s turnaround during his five-year career. He leads the team in home runs (15), RBI (60) and runs (65). He also had 28 stolen bases and pitched 42 innings with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

He’s a finalist for the John Olerud two-way player award, given to the best player in the country who pitches and plays in the field. He’s been an All-Ohio Valley selection each of the past two seasons.

"He needs to be on this stage," Anderson said. "I mean, he's one of the best players in the country. You know, he showed it in the first inning and I think they maybe tried to challenge him and they found out how good he was. And then they were a little bit more careful after that. And so this is where he belongs."

Malatestini forced some ground balls and struck out two in his closing appearance in 1⅔. The run scored on him was unearned.

"He's one that will step up at the end of the day," Riley said. "He's a guy that, he'll have your back and he pitched really well."

Malatestini has been with the Panthers since 2018. He started his career as a bullpen arm for a team that was under .500. He’s seen the program grow as his role grew as well. He went 3-0 in the shortened 2020 season with a 1.69 ERA.

The year after he had season-ending surgery, and has reentered the fold as a starter the past two seasons. He gets to end his career in the NCAA Tournament.

"I know how much that guy's been through," Anderson said. "I mean, six years with somebody ups and downs. I mean, he's been through surgeries. He's gone through 36 scoreless innings. So to see him in that atmosphere in front of that crowd, pretty cool."

Those players who came into a program beginning its turnaround under Anderson get to experience the fruits of their labor at the end of their career with postseason moments.

"As a coach, it's phenomenal to just see it all jell together," Anderson said. "You have a plan in your head and you try to put it together on paper and in your head of what it should look like. And it looked like what it was supposed to when I dreamed this thing up. The energy, the type of baseball that we play, the pitching and defense that we didn't exhibit tonight but we normally do ... it's been really rewarding to go out there and see those guys play that way. We didn't show good baseball tonight, but we still played with the same energy we just happened to be playing a really, really good team that really, really capitalize on your mistakes."