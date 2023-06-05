NASHVILLE — Jason Anderson only had one comparison for the run Eastern Illinois baseball went on these past few months.

“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Anderson said. “I’ve had this feeling one other time, and that was when I made the major leagues. I’ve searched for a long time to get that feeling again, and I got it.

Anderson, who pitched for the Yankees among other major league teams, and played college ball at Illinois, saw that magical run for the Panthers come to a close Saturday with a 7-0 loss to Xavier in an elimination game. Musketeers pitcher Ethan Bosacker’s complete game shutout performance shut the door on any potential Cinderella run.

“He didn’t leave any openings at all whatsoever for us out there,” Anderson said. “And if we’re going to end our season, which has been a pretty special one—everyone on the team will tell you that—that’s how we want to go out. We want someone to take it from us. Between his pitching performance and that at bat by (Andrew) Walker, they played a heck of a game.”

That postseason stay for the Panthers ended a season that set a program record for wins with 38, and was its first NCAA regional appearance since 2008 and the height of the rebuild under Anderson since he was hired after the 2015 season. It was the last dance for a large portion of a senior-heavy roster, and it ended as a part of the biggest show in college baseball in the postseason.

It was a long road to get there. The program they joined was one that was getting started under Anderson and went under .500 for six straight seasons. That ended when the group went 8-6 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Panthers have had winning records in every season since, with veterans like Ryan Ignoffo, Lincoln Riley, Logan Eickhoff, Blake Malatestinic and Ky Matthews-Hampton among others.

Those years included many road trips and program budget cuts from the pandemic. Eastern Illinois has traveled across the country in the non-conference and has played a little under three-quarters of its games on the road, with 44 of its 160 games in the past three seasons at home. Those trips included a win at Arkansas, a top-five team, and the No. 3 national seed in this year’s tournament, and wins at Illinois the past two years.

During the road trips, the team bonded, and those connections brought the team close. Their trust and commitment helped make a players-only meeting that vaulted the team into a late-season tear that put them in position to earn a postseason spot at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament where they won the tournament.

Ignoffo, Riley and others will wait to see if they get their next shot at the pro level when the MLB Draft rolls around in early July. Others have played their last baseball game.

“The whole experience, from the entire year and the group and the senior class, I just hope it takes them to the next step in life,” Anderson said. “Because this is what hard work is. This is what dedication is. This is 6 a.m. in the morning. This is being dedicated to one coach, one school and showing up every day and playing for each other and lifting each other up. We’ve had guys all year that were up and down, slumps, we had a couple guys that could carry us and lead us, but everybody else on the team has been what baseball is. And I just hope they realize that and they take it into the next stages of their life, whether that’s playing baseball next year or going into pro ball or the real world.”

Veterans get postseason moments

Ignoffo saw his first pitch of EIU's trip to the NCAA Tournament, and smacked it into the gap in left center field.

Soon after the ball hit the grass, Riley crossed home plate and Eastern Illinois celebrated after it opened the scoring in its NCAA Tournament opener against No. 4 Vanderbilt in the regional at Hawkins Field.

"It was good to see the guys really happy and excited," Riley said. "And I mean, it just set the tone."

That jubilation wouldn’t last for the rest of the night, with the Commodores taking control in a 12-2 win, but it was a moment the Panthers will remember against a Vanderbilt powerhouse that won a national championship in 2019 and has multiple MLB Draft picks every year.

"Really proud of our guys when we came out to really set the tone the way that we normally do," Anderson said. "And then the wheels kind of fell off after that. We walked too many guys to a really good team and they really made us pay for it."

It wasn’t the kind of start to the postseason Eastern Illinois wanted, but veterans Ignoffo, Blake Malatestini and Riley each had their own moments on one of college baseball’s biggest stages after sticking with the program for the long haul.

Ignoffo has been a key cog to the program’s turnaround during his five-year career. He leads the team in home runs (15), RBI (60) and runs (65). He also had 28 stolen bases and pitched 42 innings with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

He’s a finalist for the John Olerud two-way player award, given to the best player in the country who pitches and plays in the field. He’s been an All-Ohio Valley selection each of the past two seasons.

"He needs to be on this stage," Anderson said. "I mean, he's one of the best players in the country. You know, he showed it in the first inning and I think they maybe tried to challenge him and they found out how good he was. And then they were a little bit more careful after that. And so this is where he belongs."

Malatestini forced some ground balls and struck out two in his closing appearance in 1⅔. The run scored on him was unearned.

"He's one that will step up at the end of the day," Riley said. "He's a guy that, he'll have your back and he pitched really well."

Malatestini has been with the Panthers since 2018. He started his career as a bullpen arm for a team that was under .500. He’s seen the program grow as his role grew as well. He went 3-0 in the shortened 2020 season with a 1.69 ERA.

The year after he had season-ending surgery, and has reentered the fold as a starter the past two seasons. He gets to end his career in the NCAA Tournament.

"I know how much that guy's been through," Anderson said. "I mean, six years with somebody ups and downs. I mean, he's been through surgeries. He's gone through 36 scoreless innings. So to see him in that atmosphere in front of that crowd, pretty cool."

Those players who came into a program beginning its turnaround under Anderson get to experience the fruits of their labor at the end of their career with postseason moments.

"As a coach, it's phenomenal to just see it all jell together," Anderson said. "You have a plan in your head and you try to put it together on paper and in your head of what it should look like. And it looked like what it was supposed to when I dreamed this thing up. The energy, the type of baseball that we play, the pitching and defense that we didn't exhibit tonight but we normally do ... it's been really rewarding to go out there and see those guys play that way. We didn't show good baseball tonight, but we still played with the same energy we just happened to be playing a really, really good team that really, really capitalize on your mistakes."