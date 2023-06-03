NASHVILLE — Eastern Illinois baseball’s postseason dreams came to an end with a 7-0 loss to Xavier in an elimination game on Saturday at Hawkins Field.

Tyler Conklin got the start for the Panthers and gave up four runs in 4⅓ innings, holding the Musketeers to one run in four innings before the wheels came off early in the fifth. Ryan Ignoffo gave up a pair of runs in two-plus innings out of the bullpen while Zane Robbins closed the game with one strikeout and one earned run surrendered in 1⅔ innings.

Ethan Bosacker started for Xavier and mowed through the Eastern Illinois lineup with a complete game shutout. He struck out six and held the Panthers to four hits.

Kolten Poorman threw out a runner at home on a fielder’s choice with runners on first and third and no outs in the bottom of the second to help the Panthers keep pace early. Later in the inning Musketeer second baseman Jared Cushing stole third and then scored the game’s opening run on an RBI groundout by Grant Stephenson in the next at-bat.

Logan Eickhoff made a lunging catch in the bottom of the fourth to help keep the pitcher’s duel going. Conklin retired nine of his next 10 batters after that to keep the score at 1-0 through four innings.

A three-run homer by Xavier's Andrew Walker blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth.

Bosacker and the Musketeers bullpen took the game to the finish line from there, putting a quick end to the Panthers' postseason.

The Panthers finished the season and completed the careers of some veterans by making the postseason for the first time since 2008 and the second time since 1999. They’ve had 51 wins over the past two seasons under coach Jason Anderson.