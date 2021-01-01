Eastern Illinois basketball opens long homestand Saturday against Tennessee Tech

Location: Lantz Arena

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: Tennessee Tech leads 29-16

Last Meeting: Jan. 18, 2020: EIU won 84-59.

Next Game: SIUE on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lantz Arena

Notes: Smith knocked down the record breaking 3-pointer with 11:52 to play in the opening half as he drained the shot from the right wing on an assist from Deang Deang. Smith added another 3-pointer later in the contest and ranks third in the OVC with 19 made 3-pointers this season. He is third on the Panthers all-time list with 233 made 3-pointers. Smith's streak started on Jan. 6, 2018 when he hit a 3-pointer against Eastern Kentucky in McBrayer Arena.

Panthers senior George Dixon posted his first double-double of the season on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky. Dixon finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as he was the only EIU player to score in double figures. The 15 rebounds tied his career high set last season at Murray State.

Women's basketball vs. Tennessee Tech

