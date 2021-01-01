Eastern Illinois basketball opens long homestand Saturday against Tennessee Tech

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men's basketball begins the 2021 calendar year hosting Tennessee Tech on Saturday as the Panthers open a long Ohio Valley Conference homestand. EIU will play six of its next seven games at home over a two-week span. The lone road game will be a make-up of the Dec. 21 postponed game with SIUE that will now take place on Jan. 11 in Edwardsville.
All eyes will be on senior guard Mack Smith as he looks to continue his streak of consecutive NCAA Division I games with a 3-pointer made. Smith set the record on Wednesday night at Eastern Kentucky hitting a 3-pointer for his 89th consecutive game.
The Panthers (3-5, 0-1 OVC) faces the Golden Eagles (1-9, 1-2 OVC) after dropping its conference opener on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky. Tennessee Tech won its first game of the season on Wednesday, beating Southeast Missouri, 72-63.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee Tech leads 29-16
Last Meeting: Jan. 18, 2020: EIU won 84-59.
Next Game: SIUE on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: Smith knocked down the record breaking 3-pointer with 11:52 to play in the opening half as he drained the shot from the right wing on an assist from Deang Deang. Smith added another 3-pointer later in the contest and ranks third in the OVC with 19 made 3-pointers this season. He is third on the Panthers all-time list with 233 made 3-pointers. Smith's streak started on Jan. 6, 2018 when he hit a 3-pointer against Eastern Kentucky in McBrayer Arena.
Panthers senior George Dixon posted his first double-double of the season on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky. Dixon finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as he was the only EIU player to score in double figures. The 15 rebounds tied his career high set last season at Murray State.
Women's basketball vs. Tennessee Tech
The EIU women's basketball team looks to change their fortune against Tennessee Tech on Saturday after the Golden Eagles have won five of the last six meetings, with their last loss coming in Charleston in 2017.
EIU (3-4, 1-1 OVC) closed out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with a 73-58 victory over SIUE, but dropped an 80-69 decision at Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Abby Wahl leads EIU in scoring and rebounds, averaging a double-double a game with 16.2 points and 10.8 boards a game.
The Panthers also have three more players — Lariah Washington, Karle Pace and Morgan Litwiller — averaging double-digit points with 15.2, 13.5 and 10.3 points a game, respectively.
For the Golden Eagles (3-2, 1-1 OVC), Kesha Brady leads the way with an 18.2 point-per-game average, followed by Mackenzie Coleman (11.6), Anna Jones (11.4) and Brock (10.8). Jones is averaging 6.8 boards a game, while Brady is pulling down 6.0 rebounds a night.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Tennessee Tech leads 26-17
Last Meeting: Jan. 18, 2020: Tennessee Tech won 75-62
Next Game: Murray State on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: As a team, the Panthers are shooting .433 percent, including .364 from 3-point range. They are also shooting .721 from the charity stripe. Tech senior guard Jordan Brock needs two made 3-pointers to become the Golden Eagles' all-time leading 3-point shooter and Brady needs four points to become Tech's 32nd 1,000-point scorer in program history.