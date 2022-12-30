Eastern Illinois basketball posts wins against Lindenwood

CHARLESTON — Both the Eastern Illinois basketball teams opened Ohio Valley Conference play with wins against Lindenwood before more OVC play against Southern Indiana on Saturday.

The EIU women survived a stiff challenge from Lindenwood to improve to 9-3, winning 75-62 to start 1-0 in conference play for the fifth season in a row.

The game was close early but EIU built a 34-27 halftime lead behind a 3-pointer by Morgan Litwiller and a jumper at the buzzer by Lariah Washington.

A 9-3 Panther run in the third quarter gave EIU a 47-32 lead and the Panthers held off Lindenwood the rest of the way. Washington led the way for EIU with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, her 10th double-digit effort in 12 games this season. She has now surpassed Melanie Hatfield for 10th on EIU's all-time scorers list. Macy McGlone scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, her 10th game this season with at least five rebounds. Litwiller scored a season-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range to go along with six rebounds of her own. Thornton scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting while Lyric Johnson contributed with four points, six rebounds, and three assists.

"(Lariah) hit a three in that fourth quarter and kind of scored when we needed her to," EIU head coach Matt Bollant said. "She was patient and took her time making plays. Good to see Macy step up, good to see Morgan step up. To have four in double figures is great, with Taris scoring 11."

Up next, the Panthers will host another OVC newcomer in the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in a New Year's Eve showdown at 1 p.m.

EIU MEN

Panthers open with win

Eastern Illinois opened with an OVC win for the first time since the 2018-19 season, beating Lindenwood 55-54.

EIU (5-9) has won three straight, the longest win streak since a five-game win streak to close the 2019-20 season that included a first round win in the OVC Tournament.

EIU is currently tied with SIUE for the longest active win streak in the league. The Panthers close the opening weekend of conference play facing the second of three OVC newcomers in Southern Indiana. USI opened its OVC era with a home win over Southeast Missouri to improve to 8-6 overall.

Eastern Illinois was defensive in its OVC opener, holding Lindenwood to 38.2 percent shooting from the floor. It marked the third straight game EIU has held an opponent under 40 percent shooting and seventh overall time this season. EIU is 5-2 this season in games where the opponent shoots below 40 percent in the game. The Panthers currently lead the OVC in both field goal percentage defense (41.2 percent) and scoring defense (67.9 ppg). EIU has held two opponents below 30 percent and four opponents under 55 points.

Last season Paul Bizimana was EIU's top offensive weapon during Ohio Valley Conference play averaging 9.7 points per game in conference play which included three games with 20 or more points. With the start of conference play on Thursday night, Bizimana came off the bench for his best offensive performance this season as he finished with nine points going 3-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. Bizimana added three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the win. His previous season high was six points in the opener at No. 23 Illinois.

Photos: Eastern Illinois women's basketball beats Lindenwood 75-62