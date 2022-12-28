Eastern Illinois basketball prepared to begin Ohio Valley Conference play

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will try to capitalize on one of the program's biggest wins ever when it opens Ohio Valley Conference play against conference newcomer Lindenwood at home on Thursday.

The Panthers (4-9) have won two straight to close out the non-conference schedule, including a road win at Big Ten member Iowa — the Panthers fourth-ever win over a Power Five conference school.

The Panthers were picked ninth in the OVC preseason poll and open against Lindenwood (5-8), which is new to the OVC this season. Lindenwood, which was picked 10th in the OVC in the preseason, lost two straight to close out its non-conference season with a pair of road losses in Utah prior to the holiday break.

EIU's Kinyon Hodges was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week following his performance in the Panthers' win at Iowa. Hodges scored 22 points going 10-of-15 from the floor with six assists and three steals. Seven of Hodges 10 made field goals were on dunks, contributing to EIU's 60 percent shooting in the game. Hodges is the Panthers' leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, which ranks 10th in the OVC. He has scored in double figures in nine of eleven games and in his last two games (Western Illinois and Iowa) is averaging 22.5 and shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.

Kyle Thomas picked up his second OVC Freshman of the Week following his 6-of-7 from the floor performance against Iowa, matching his season high with 13 points. He added a season high seven rebounds helping EIU win the battle on the glass against the Hawkeyes by a 42-38 margin. Over his last six games Thomas is shooting 69 percent from the floor with a pair of double figure scoring games.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Looking for good OVC start

The Panthers, who play Lindenwood at 5 p.m. on Thursday before the start of the men's game, are looking to win their conference opener for the fifth consecutive season.

EIU suffered its first road defeat in a 59-48 loss at Minnesota. Morgan Litwiller led the Panthers with 11 points and four rebounds. Taris Thornton had 10 points and three rebounds in EIU's game at Minnesota. She went 6-of-7 from the free throw line. After missing the first three games of the season, she made her presence known immediately, scoring eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in her first game of the season against Loyola Chicago. She set a new career high with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting at Chicago State and is currently averaging 6.6 points in just over 13 minutes per game.

Lindenwood (1-10 is led by fifth-year head coach Katie Falco. The Lions are in their first season as a Division I program and are coming off losses their last two games to Cleveland State and Utah Tech in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. Their one win on the season was a 96-36 home win over Hannibal-Lagrange University on Dec. 14.

Lindenwood is led on the court by senior guard Emily Benzschawel, who averages 10.7 points. As a team, Lindenwood leads the OVC with 7.5 made three-pointers per game.

Thursday will mark the third all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Lions. EIU has won both meetings in the series, winning 88-66 on November 5, 2019 and 86-30 on November 9, 2021. In last season's meeting, Lariah Washington led the Panthers with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and had four assists and three steals.

General admission tickets to Thursday's games are $5 for entry to both the women's and men's games. Saturday is EIU $1 Day — $1 general admission tickets, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.