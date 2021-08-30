Eastern Illinois' Bryce Dewberry finally gets back on field in season opener

It was 644 days since the Indiana State football team had last played when the Sycamores opened the 2021 season on Saturday night hosting Eastern Illinois after ISU opted out of playing during last year's COVID-19 season.

It had been just as long since EIU's Bryce Dewberry has suited up. But in the case of Dewberry, a junior safety, his absence from the field last year was injury related.

Dewberry got into the game for EIU in the first quarter and recorded two tackles in the Panthers' 26-21 loss.

Before the game, Dewberry reflected on what it was like to have to sit out and watch his teammates play in the spring.

"It was tough for me. It was really my first time going through an injury, especially a season ending injury," said Dewberry. "Seeing the other players out there made it hard for me to watch them and not be able to play."

Play is something Dewberry has done almost immediately since he stepped on the EIU campus following a successful high school career at Eagles Landing High School in McDonough, Ga. However, sitting out due to injury and having to help from the coaching side of things during the spring gave him a different perspective on the position.

"I would say me not playing last year helped the team as I was able to help coach some of the younger guys at the position. I was able to teach them some of the veteran things I have learned," Dewberry said.

The young guys he refers to were a pair of true freshmen safeties — Kaelin Drakeford and Jordan Vincent — who both stepped in and started all six games of the Panthers shortened 2021 spring season. Now with Dewberry returning and both Drakeford and Vincent with game experience under their belt, the competition in the safety room is as good as it has ever been.

"It's a good thing for us to have a lot of players in the secondary," Dewberry said. "It gives us the leadership that we need for this defense. It also makes guys have to give their best on every play because another guy is right there to step in if you don't have your best."

Having multiple safeties is a blessing for the Panthers as they have a defensive system that at many times will feature three safeties on the field. Dewberry is one of nine safeties listed on the roster and he enjoys that current system that EIU plays defensively.

"I definitely like the system we play because as a safety you are playing with more guys you know out on the field," he said. "This defense allows us to fly around more and make plays."

Making plays is something Dewberry has indeed done since walking on the Charleston campus. As a freshman in 2018 he earned OVC Newcomer of the Week honors for his performance against UT Martin which included seven tackles and a 61-yard interception return for touchdown. As a starter in 2019 he finished with 53 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

All things that were expected for someone with the last name Dewberry playing safety at EIU. His older brother Bradley was an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer for the Panthers, something the younger sibling has always been aware of.

"I would say there was some pressure when I first got here but I let that wear off and just played the best I could," he said. "I made sure that I was not overwhelmed with following him here at EIU. I focused in on whatever I was doing and did it the best I could."

The Dewberry siblings are separated by just enough time that they were never fortunate enough to play on the same field. Bradley wrapped up his playing career in 2017 with Bryce joining the Panthers roster in 2018. It is something that the younger Dewberry wishes might have been able to happen.

"I definitely wish we could have played together," he said. "It would have been amazing to look to the side and see my brother playing next to me."

Instead the older Dewberry (Bradley) and many of the family members will get the opportunity to watch in person when the Panthers travel to South Carolina for their Sept. 4 contest with the Gamecocks. Dewberry's hometown is in the Atlanta suburbs and located just about 3 hours away from Columbia, making for some true excitement when he gets to suit up close to home.

"I do have a lot of family and friends that want to come to that game," he said. "It will be exciting to be playing an SEC team with a whole lot of people I know watching. A blessing for me."

