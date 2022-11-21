Eastern Illinois can't finish upset in season finale vs. UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois football went toe-to-toe with the No. 25 ranked Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, but came up just short in an upset bid, losing 34-31 at Graham Stadium.

Dom Shoffner led a valiant effort at quarterback, passing for 315 yards and rushing for another 64. The Panthers finished with 426 yards of total offense.

Trialing 21-17 at the half, two third quarter turnovers allowed UT Martin (7-4, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to push the lead out to double figures. In both instances the Panthers defense was able to hold the Skyhawks offense in check, allowing just two Tyler Larco field goals. The second one, from 27 yards out, gave UTM a 27-17 lead with 8:43 left in the third quarter.

EIU answered with a drive that ended with a Shoffner 40-yard touchdown strike to Justin Bowick, their second connection the game. The touchdown grab came with 4:46 left in the third quarter, cutting the UTM lead to 27-24.

Bowick was big all day for EIU, finishing with six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown reception came with 3:03 to play in the first quarter, which gave EIU a 17-14 lead to end an explosive first quarter that saw both teams combine for nearly 400 yards of total offense.

The scoring opened with a Sam Franklin 4-yard TD run. UTM was held to just 82 yards rushing, but 35 of them came on the final Skyhawks offensive drive.

EIU answered with a Shoffner 84-yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Benefield to knot the game at 7-7. Dresser Winn had a big pass completion on the next UTM drive to set up a 1-yard Zak Wallace score with 9:19 to play in the first quarter. Stone Galloway tacked on a 42-yard field goal for EIU in the first before Bowick's touchdown grab.

Winn, who passed for 227 yards, hit Colton Dowell for a 52-yard TD pass with 6:08 to play in the second quarter, which gave the Skyhawks the halftime lead.

Winn scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth to make it 34-24 before Shoffner countered with a 2-yard run for EIU to make it 34-31 with 8:24 left.

EIU had one more opportunity, taking over the ball at its own eight-yard line with just over a minute to play. EIU had one completion to Nile Hill but the game would end with UT Martin's fourth turnover gained in the game.

Jordan Vincent and Colin Bohanek led EIU with six tackles each. Vincent had a forced fumble while Bohanek had two pass break-ups.

EIU ended the season at 2-9, 1-4 in the OVC. UTM finished as the co-champions in the conference.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

EIU still unbeaten

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball used a strong second half to earn a home victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Sunday afternoon at Lantz Arena. With the win, the Panthers have started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

"Loyola's a really good team — they nearly beat Virginia the other day, and they played a great first half," EIU coach Matt Bollant said. "I thought we responded really well. We took great shots in the third and fourth quarter. Obviously, we made shots, but I felt like we guarded well in the second half as well."

Loyola Chicago led 40-30 at half, but the EIU defense tightened in the third and the Panthers went on a 17-7 run to tie it 47-47. EIU led 56-55 heading into the fourth, and a Lariah Washington 3-pointer early in the fourth extended that lead to 66-60 — a lead EIU wouldn't relinquish.

Macy McGlone led all scorers with a career high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with a career high-tying nine rebounds.

"This past week, I've just been working on my post moves a lot and posting up better," said McGlone. "I think that helped me a lot, because I was doing a better job of getting it in front instead of holding it on my side."

Washington scored 17 points, dished out a career high nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will head back on the road to take on the Chicago State Cougars at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

EIU ousted at OVC

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Eastern Illinois volleyball (16-16, 10-8 OVC) lost in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament to Southeast Missouri in a close five sets. The Panthers battled back from a 0-2 deficit to force sudden death, but fell 9-15 in the final set.

The set scores were: 23-25, 25-27, 25-17, 28-26, 9-15. There was 33 ties throughout the match and 16 lead changes. The fourth set alone had 19 ties and 10 lead changes.

Giovana Larregui Lopez led the Panthers with 20 kills and five service aces. She was one of four EIU players to have over 10 kills. Kaitlyn Flynn also had 13 kills and two aces.

The freshman duo of Kate Dean and Lilli Amettis helped the Panthers push the match to a fifth set. Dean recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 kills and 10 block assists, and became the first Panther this season to have double digit blocks.

Amettis added 11 kills and five block assists to help Eastern Illinois. Dean was second on the team in hitting percentage with a .364 while Amettis had a .226. Annika Black also added six kills and three blocks.