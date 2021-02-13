Eastern Illinois' cold 3-point shooting leads to loss to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Eastern Illinois women's basketball team struggled to make anything happen against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, losing 62-45. The Panthers had just one player score in double figures.

Abby Wahl led the Panthers with 11 points, six rebounds and one block. The Golden Eagles (12-6, 10-5 OVC) were led by Mackenzie Coleman, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds on 86% shooting.

After an even first quarter and the score tied 14-14, Tennessee Tech led 30-20 at halftime. The Golden Eagles led 50-37 after three quarters and went to win by 17.

The Panthers shot 1-16 from 3-point land while the Tennessee Tech went 12-27. The 45-point performance was the total scored by the Panthers this season.

The Panthers forced 20 Golden Eagle turnovers and shot 12-for-14 from the foul line.