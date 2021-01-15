Eastern Illinois concludes homestand against Eastern Kentucky

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will wrap up its five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena.
The Panthers men's basketball team lost on Thursday night to Morehead State and is 2-2 on the current homestand.
The Panthers (5-7, 2-3 OVC) played with their eighth different starting lineup combination against Morehead State as several players have missed games this season with injury and due to COVID-19 protocols.
Eastern Kentucky (11-2, 5-1 OVC) comes to Charleston for its only game of the week after having Thursday's contest postponed at SIUE. The Colonels are ranked No. 18 in the CollegeInsider Mid-Major Top 25 and are off to their best start since the 1952-53 season.
Eastern Illinois was cold from the field on Thursday night against Morehead State as the Panthers connected for only 36.9% from the field. The cold streak carried over to 3-point shooting and free throws as EIU was 7-of-28 for 25% from 3-point range and 6-of-14 for 42.9% from the line. The Panthers have now been cold from 3-point range for the last three games going 22-of-81 for 27.1% from long range.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Eastern Kentucky leads 25-18
Last Meeting: Dec. 30, 2020: Eastern Kentucky won 69-61 at home
Next Game: Thurs., Jan. 21 at Belmont at 7:30 p.m.
Notes: Madani Diarra had his best night on the glass for the Panthers on Thursday against Morehead State. Diarra pulled down a season high eight rebounds with five coming on the offensive boards.
Women's basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Illinois enters Saturday's matchup against Eastern Kentucky coming off a 65-50 win over Morehead State. The Panthers had one of their best defensive games of the season, as they held the Eagles to 32% shooting from the field, which is the lowest any team has shot against EIU this season.
In the last meeting with the Colonels, Karle Pace scored a season-high 21 points and Taylor Steele also scored a season-high 16 in the game.
EIU's Abby Wahl could be a difference-maker for the Panthers (5-7, 3-4 OVC). She was absent for the first game against the Colonels and as the team's leading scorer, she will be a key to a potential EIU victory.
The Colonels (6-5, 5-2 OVC) have been led in conference play by an Italian assassin Alice Recanati. The freshman guard, from Bergamo, Italy, is averaging 12 points-per-game and shooting 57% from the field. Along with points, she is leading the team in assists, steals, and rebounds.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Eastern Kentucky leads all-time series 21-20
Last Meeting: Dec. 30, 2020: Eastern Kentucky won 80-69.
Next Game: Thurs., Jan. 21 at Belmont at 4 p.m.
Notes: Eastern Kentucky scored only 18 points in the paint in the last matchup against EIU, so the Colonels are more shooter oriented. Eastern Kentucky is coming off of a 79-63 win against SIUE.