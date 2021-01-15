Eastern Illinois concludes homestand against Eastern Kentucky

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will wrap up its five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena.

The Panthers men's basketball team lost on Thursday night to Morehead State and is 2-2 on the current homestand.

The Panthers (5-7, 2-3 OVC) played with their eighth different starting lineup combination against Morehead State as several players have missed games this season with injury and due to COVID-19 protocols.

Eastern Kentucky (11-2, 5-1 OVC) comes to Charleston for its only game of the week after having Thursday's contest postponed at SIUE. The Colonels are ranked No. 18 in the CollegeInsider Mid-Major Top 25 and are off to their best start since the 1952-53 season.

Eastern Illinois was cold from the field on Thursday night against Morehead State as the Panthers connected for only 36.9% from the field. The cold streak carried over to 3-point shooting and free throws as EIU was 7-of-28 for 25% from 3-point range and 6-of-14 for 42.9% from the line. The Panthers have now been cold from 3-point range for the last three games going 22-of-81 for 27.1% from long range.