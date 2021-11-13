Eastern Illinois cross country's Dustin Hatfield qualifies for NCAA National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Eastern Illinois men’s cross country runner Dustin Hatfield was selected to participate in this year’s NCAA Cross Country National Championships following his performance at yesterday’s NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa.

Hatfield was among the top four individual finishers in the Midwest Regional that was not part of a team that advanced to the National Championships. Hatfield placed 18th in 10K race as he earned NCAA All-Region honors for the second time in his career.

He becomes the third EIU men’s individual to qualify for the NCAA Division I Champion during the Panthers NCAA Division I era. Jason Bialka was two-time National Qualifier in 2000 and 2001 placing 99th at the 2001 championship. Todd Moroney who was selected to the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame this year qualified for the national meet in 1997 finishing 159th.

During EIU’s successful NAIA and NCAA Division II cross country era the Panthers had six individuals qualify for the NCAA Division I National Championships with Joe Sheeran earning All-American honors in 1977 with an 18th place finish. Sheeran was joined at the NCAA National Championships in 1977 by teammate Casey Reinking. John Christy and Mike Larson qualified for EIU in 1975 while Marty McIntire and Dike Stirrett qualified for EIU in 1969.

This year’s NCAA National Championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida with Florida State University the event host. The men’s 10K race will be at 10:10 am CT.

